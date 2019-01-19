Listen Live Sports

Thomas’ late rebound, jumper help Towson beat Delaware 64-63

January 19, 2019 9:40 pm
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Brain Fobbs scored 13 points and Alex Thomas hit a jumper with 22 seconds left to help Towson rally from an 18-point deficit to beat Delaware 64-63 on Saturday night.

Tobias Howard had all his 10 points in the second half and Thomas finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Towson (6-14, 2-5 Colonial Athletic Association).

Fobbs hit the first of two free throws to trim Towson’s deficit to 63-62 with 48 seconds left. He missed the second, but Thomas grabbed the offensive rebound and, after the Tigers called timeout, Howard found Thomas for the go-ahead basket. Delaware’s Ryan Allen missed a jumper, grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 1.1 seconds to play but missed both free throws.

Eric Carter had 14 points while Allen and Darian Bryant scored 13 apiece for the Blue Hens (13-8, 5-3).

Towson’s Jordan McNeil hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring but Delaware scored the next 14 points and later used an 8-0 run to open a 37-19 lead with a minute left in the first half. The Tigers shot 69 percent (18 of 26) in the second half.

