Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thomas, Norfolk St. rally to beat Savannah St. 82-76

January 19, 2019 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Nic Thomas scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half and Norfolk State rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Savannah State 82-76 on Saturday night.

Mastadi Pitt had 15 points, Steven Whitley scored 11 and Armani Branch added 10 for Norfolk State (10-10, 5-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Alex Long had 11 boards and Jordan Butler grabbed 10 for the Spartans, who outrebounded Savannah State 46-30.

The Tigers (4-14, 1-3) closed the first half on a 15-6 run to lead 37-28 at the break and Jaquan Dotson’s layup with 13:14 to play gave them their biggest lead at 51-41. But Whitley sandwiched a dunk and a layup around 3-pointers by Branch and Pitt to tie it less than 90 seconds later. Derrik Jamerson Jr. hit a 3-pointer before Butler made a jumper to give Norfolk State a 71-69 lead, its first since midway through the first half, and spark a 12-3 spurt that made it 78-72 with 48 seconds to go.

Zach Sellers had 20 points, while Collins Joseph and Romani Hansen scored 19 apiece for Savannah State.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Spartans, who made just eight first-half field goals, shot 59 percent (20 of 34) after halftime.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy