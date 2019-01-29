Thorpe with 20 points leads NIU over Ohio 71-60

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dante Thorpe scored 20 points, including a go-ahead 3 that sparked a game-deciding 15-4 run, and Northern Illinois beat Ohio 71-60 on Tuesday night for coach Mark Montgomery’s 100th career win.

Eugene German scored 15 and dished six assists and Levi Bradley added 14 points with six rebounds for the Huskies (12-9, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), who scored 12 points on 13 forced turnovers and held an 18-3 advantage on fast-break points.

Doug Taylor’s second-chance layup put Ohio up 50-49, but Thorpe’s 3 sparked a big run and NIU led 64-54 after his two free throws with 2:06 to play. The Bobcats closed to 68-60 on Ben Vander Plas’ layup with 31 seconds left, but Bradley and Thorpe combined for three free throws from there.

Jason Carter scored 15 points and Teyvion Kirk added 10 for the Bobcats (11-9, 3-5), who shot just 36 percent and saw their two-game win streak end.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.