Through Friday, January 11, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 44 21 51 72 Mikko Rantanen, COL 44 20 48 68 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 46 26 41 67 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 44 26 40 66 Connor McDavid, EDM 43 26 40 66 Brayden Point, TB 44 28 32 60 Patrick Kane, CHI 45 24 34 58 Mitchell Marner, TOR 43 16 41 57 Blake Wheeler, WPG 44 8 49 57 Sean Monahan, CGY 46 24 31 55 Mark Scheifele, WPG 44 24 31 55 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 44 23 31 54 Sidney Crosby, PIT 41 20 34 54 3 tied with 52 pts.

