Through Friday, January 11, 2019

January 12, 2019 1:05 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 44 21 51 72
Mikko Rantanen, COL 44 20 48 68
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 46 26 41 67
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 44 26 40 66
Connor McDavid, EDM 43 26 40 66
Brayden Point, TB 44 28 32 60
Patrick Kane, CHI 45 24 34 58
Mitchell Marner, TOR 43 16 41 57
Blake Wheeler, WPG 44 8 49 57
Sean Monahan, CGY 46 24 31 55
Mark Scheifele, WPG 44 24 31 55
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 44 23 31 54
Sidney Crosby, PIT 41 20 34 54
3 tied with 52 pts.

