Through Friday, January 11, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|44
|21
|51
|72
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|44
|20
|48
|68
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|46
|26
|41
|67
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|44
|26
|40
|66
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|43
|26
|40
|66
|Brayden Point, TB
|44
|28
|32
|60
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|45
|24
|34
|58
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|43
|16
|41
|57
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|44
|8
|49
|57
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|46
|24
|31
|55
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|44
|24
|31
|55
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|44
|23
|31
|54
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|41
|20
|34
|54
|3 tied with 52 pts.
