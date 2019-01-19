Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Friday, January 18, 2019

January 19, 2019 1:06 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 48 22 54 76
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 49 28 44 72
Mikko Rantanen, COL 47 21 50 71
Connor McDavid, EDM 46 29 41 70
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 47 27 41 68
Patrick Kane, CHI 48 27 38 65
Brayden Point, TB 48 30 33 63
Mitchell Marner, TOR 47 19 41 60
Blake Wheeler, WPG 47 9 51 60
Sean Monahan, CGY 49 26 33 59
Mark Scheifele, WPG 47 25 33 58
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 49 24 32 56
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 47 24 32 56
Elias Lindholm, CGY 49 21 35 56
Sidney Crosby, PIT 44 20 36 56
1 tied with 55 pts.

The Associated Press

