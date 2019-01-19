Through Friday, January 18, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|48
|22
|54
|76
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|49
|28
|44
|72
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|47
|21
|50
|71
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|46
|29
|41
|70
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|47
|27
|41
|68
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|48
|27
|38
|65
|Brayden Point, TB
|48
|30
|33
|63
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|47
|19
|41
|60
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|47
|9
|51
|60
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|49
|26
|33
|59
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|47
|25
|33
|58
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|49
|24
|32
|56
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|47
|24
|32
|56
|Elias Lindholm, CGY
|49
|21
|35
|56
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|44
|20
|36
|56
|1 tied with 55 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.