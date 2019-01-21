Through Monday, January 21, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|49
|22
|56
|78
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|50
|29
|44
|73
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|49
|23
|50
|73
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|48
|29
|43
|72
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|49
|29
|41
|70
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|49
|27
|43
|70
|Brayden Point, TB
|49
|30
|35
|65
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|50
|27
|34
|61
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|48
|19
|42
|61
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|48
|9
|52
|61
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|49
|26
|33
|59
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|48
|25
|34
|59
|4 tied with 57 pts.
