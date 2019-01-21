Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Monday, January 21, 2019

January 21, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 49 22 56 78
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 50 29 44 73
Mikko Rantanen, COL 49 23 50 73
Connor McDavid, EDM 48 29 43 72
Patrick Kane, CHI 49 29 41 70
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 49 27 43 70
Brayden Point, TB 49 30 35 65
Sean Monahan, CGY 50 27 34 61
Mitchell Marner, TOR 48 19 42 61
Blake Wheeler, WPG 48 9 52 61
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 49 26 33 59
Mark Scheifele, WPG 48 25 34 59
4 tied with 57 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference