Through Monday, January 21, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 49 22 56 78 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 50 29 44 73 Mikko Rantanen, COL 49 23 50 73 Connor McDavid, EDM 48 29 43 72 Patrick Kane, CHI 49 29 41 70 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 49 27 43 70 Brayden Point, TB 49 30 35 65 Sean Monahan, CGY 50 27 34 61 Mitchell Marner, TOR 48 19 42 61 Blake Wheeler, WPG 48 9 52 61 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 49 26 33 59 Mark Scheifele, WPG 48 25 34 59 4 tied with 57 pts.

