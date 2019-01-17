Through Thursday, January 17, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|48
|22
|54
|76
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|48
|28
|43
|71
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|47
|21
|50
|71
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|46
|29
|41
|70
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|47
|27
|41
|68
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|48
|27
|38
|65
|Brayden Point, TB
|48
|30
|33
|63
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|46
|19
|41
|60
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|47
|9
|51
|60
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|48
|25
|33
|58
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|47
|25
|33
|58
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|47
|24
|32
|56
|4 tied with 55 pts.
