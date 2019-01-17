Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Thursday, January 17, 2019

January 17, 2019 11:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 48 22 54 76
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 48 28 43 71
Mikko Rantanen, COL 47 21 50 71
Connor McDavid, EDM 46 29 41 70
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 47 27 41 68
Patrick Kane, CHI 48 27 38 65
Brayden Point, TB 48 30 33 63
Mitchell Marner, TOR 46 19 41 60
Blake Wheeler, WPG 47 9 51 60
Sean Monahan, CGY 48 25 33 58
Mark Scheifele, WPG 47 25 33 58
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 47 24 32 56
4 tied with 55 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state