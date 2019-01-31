Through Thursday, January 31, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 50 22 57 79 Mikko Rantanen, COL 50 23 51 74 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 51 29 44 73 Connor McDavid, EDM 49 29 44 73 Patrick Kane, CHI 50 29 42 71 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 50 27 44 71 Brayden Point, TB 50 30 35 65 Blake Wheeler, WPG 51 9 54 63 Mark Scheifele, WPG 51 26 36 62 Mitchell Marner, TOR 49 20 42 62 David Pastrnak, BOS 51 30 31 61 Sean Monahan, CGY 51 27 34 61 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 50 27 34 61 3 tied with 58 pts.

