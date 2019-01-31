Listen Live Sports

Through Thursday, January 31, 2019

January 31, 2019 11:06 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 50 22 57 79
Mikko Rantanen, COL 50 23 51 74
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 51 29 44 73
Connor McDavid, EDM 49 29 44 73
Patrick Kane, CHI 50 29 42 71
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 50 27 44 71
Brayden Point, TB 50 30 35 65
Blake Wheeler, WPG 51 9 54 63
Mark Scheifele, WPG 51 26 36 62
Mitchell Marner, TOR 49 20 42 62
David Pastrnak, BOS 51 30 31 61
Sean Monahan, CGY 51 27 34 61
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 50 27 34 61
3 tied with 58 pts.

