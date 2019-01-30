Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, January 29, 2019

January 30, 2019 10:06 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 49 22 56 78
Mikko Rantanen, COL 50 23 51 74
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 51 29 44 73
Connor McDavid, EDM 49 29 44 73
Patrick Kane, CHI 50 29 42 71
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 50 27 44 71
Brayden Point, TB 49 30 35 65
Mitchell Marner, TOR 49 20 42 62
Blake Wheeler, WPG 50 9 53 62
Sean Monahan, CGY 51 27 34 61
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 50 27 34 61
Mark Scheifele, WPG 50 25 36 61
David Pastrnak, BOS 50 28 31 59
Elias Lindholm, CGY 51 21 37 58
5 tied with 57 pts.

