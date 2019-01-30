Through Tuesday, January 29, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|49
|22
|56
|78
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|50
|23
|51
|74
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|51
|29
|44
|73
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|49
|29
|44
|73
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|50
|29
|42
|71
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|50
|27
|44
|71
|Brayden Point, TB
|49
|30
|35
|65
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|49
|20
|42
|62
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|50
|9
|53
|62
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|51
|27
|34
|61
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|50
|27
|34
|61
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|50
|25
|36
|61
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|50
|28
|31
|59
|Elias Lindholm, CGY
|51
|21
|37
|58
|5 tied with 57 pts.
