Thunder-76ers, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (117)

George 8-20 11-11 31, Grant 2-6 6-6 10, Adams 8-13 0-0 16, Westbrook 8-21 4-7 21, Ferguson 4-8 0-0 11, Nader 1-2 0-0 3, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 0-0 4, Schroder 8-18 2-2 21, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-93 23-26 117.

PHILADELPHIA (115)

Butler 5-18 7-8 18, Chandler 1-4 1-2 4, Embiid 11-19 8-12 31, Simmons 8-12 4-8 20, Redick 6-13 6-7 22, Bolden 1-2 0-0 3, Muscala 2-5 2-2 6, McConnell 1-5 0-0 2, Shamet 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 38-81 28-39 115.

Oklahoma City 33 26 29 29—117 Philadelphia 25 31 23 36—115

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 12-31 (George 4-9, Schroder 3-5, Ferguson 3-6, Nader 1-1, Westbrook 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Grant 0-3), Philadelphia 11-32 (Redick 4-10, Shamet 3-3, Bolden 1-2, Chandler 1-4, Embiid 1-5, Butler 1-6, Muscala 0-2). Fouled Out_Westbrook. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 45 (Westbrook 10), Philadelphia 47 (Simmons 15). Assists_Oklahoma City 20 (Westbrook 6), Philadelphia 28 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 24, Philadelphia 20. Technicals_George, Ferguson. A_20,646 (20,478).

