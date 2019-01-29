Thunder-Magic, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (126)

George 14-24 7-9 37, Jera.Grant 8-17 0-0 18, Noel 6-10 0-0 12, Westbrook 7-12 8-12 23, Diallo 3-5 1-1 7, Nader 2-6 0-0 5, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Schroder 8-11 3-4 21, Abrines 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 49-91 19-26 126.

ORLANDO (117)

Isaac 4-8 2-2 11, Gordon 6-19 2-2 16, Vucevic 12-20 2-2 27, Augustin 3-10 3-3 11, Fournier 7-14 1-2 17, Bamba 3-5 2-2 9, Jeri.Grant 2-4 1-1 5, Simmons 1-6 2-4 5, Ross 6-16 0-0 16. Totals 44-102 15-18 117.

Oklahoma City 32 37 22 35—126 Orlando 35 28 31 23—117

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 9-21 (Schroder 2-2, Jera.Grant 2-4, George 2-5, Westbrook 1-2, Abrines 1-2, Nader 1-3, Patterson 0-3), Orlando 14-41 (Ross 4-10, Augustin 2-5, Fournier 2-6, Gordon 2-9, Vucevic 1-2, Bamba 1-2, Isaac 1-3, Simmons 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 43 (Westbrook 14), Orlando 53 (Vucevic 11). Assists_Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 14), Orlando 26 (Gordon 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 16, Orlando 18. Technicals_Orlando coach Steve Clifford. A_16,341 (18,846).

