Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder-Magic, Box

January 29, 2019 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
OKLAHOMA CITY (126)

George 14-24 7-9 37, Jera.Grant 8-17 0-0 18, Noel 6-10 0-0 12, Westbrook 7-12 8-12 23, Diallo 3-5 1-1 7, Nader 2-6 0-0 5, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Schroder 8-11 3-4 21, Abrines 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 49-91 19-26 126.

ORLANDO (117)

Isaac 4-8 2-2 11, Gordon 6-19 2-2 16, Vucevic 12-20 2-2 27, Augustin 3-10 3-3 11, Fournier 7-14 1-2 17, Bamba 3-5 2-2 9, Jeri.Grant 2-4 1-1 5, Simmons 1-6 2-4 5, Ross 6-16 0-0 16. Totals 44-102 15-18 117.

Oklahoma City 32 37 22 35—126
Orlando 35 28 31 23—117

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 9-21 (Schroder 2-2, Jera.Grant 2-4, George 2-5, Westbrook 1-2, Abrines 1-2, Nader 1-3, Patterson 0-3), Orlando 14-41 (Ross 4-10, Augustin 2-5, Fournier 2-6, Gordon 2-9, Vucevic 1-2, Bamba 1-2, Isaac 1-3, Simmons 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 43 (Westbrook 14), Orlando 53 (Vucevic 11). Assists_Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 14), Orlando 26 (Gordon 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 16, Orlando 18. Technicals_Orlando coach Steve Clifford. A_16,341 (18,846).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.