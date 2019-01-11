Thunder-Spurs, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (147)

George 11-25 5-7 30, Grant 10-20 4-6 25, Adams 8-13 3-4 19, Westbrook 11-22 2-5 24, Ferguson 7-12 0-0 21, Nader 4-4 0-0 9, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Schroder 5-14 2-2 14, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 58-114 16-24 147.

SAN ANTONIO (154)

DeRozan 7-22 2-5 16, Aldridge 20-33 16-16 56, Gasol 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 4-6 3-3 14, White 10-17 2-2 23, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 4-4 0-0 12, Mills 5-7 1-1 14, Belinelli 6-10 2-2 19. Totals 56-99 26-29 154.

Oklahoma City 23 40 30 37 11 6—147 San Antonio 33 37 35 25 11 13—154

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 15-35 (Ferguson 7-10, George 3-7, Schroder 2-5, Nader 1-1, Patterson 1-3, Grant 1-5, Westbrook 0-4), San Antonio 16-19 (Belinelli 5-5, Bertans 4-4, Forbes 3-3, Mills 3-4, White 1-3). Fouled Out_Grant. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 49 (Westbrook 13), San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 9). Assists_Oklahoma City 33 (Westbrook 24), San Antonio 38 (DeRozan 11). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 24, San Antonio 25. Technicals_George. A_18,354 (18,581).

