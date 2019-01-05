Thunder-Trail Blazers, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (111)

George 10-23 12-14 37, Grant 3-7 2-2 8, Adams 3-7 0-0 6, Westbrook 13-28 5-6 31, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 3, Nader 0-3 0-0 0, Patterson 2-4 0-0 6, Noel 4-4 2-2 10, Schroder 4-14 2-2 10, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 23-26 111.

PORTLAND (109)

Harkless 2-9 0-0 5, Aminu 6-11 2-2 16, Nurkic 9-14 4-6 22, Lillard 7-19 8-9 23, McCollum 4-15 0-0 10, Layman 5-7 0-0 11, Collins 2-2 2-2 6, Leonard 3-6 0-0 7, Curry 1-7 0-0 3, Turner 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 41-95 18-21 109.

Oklahoma City 28 29 36 18—111 Portland 28 34 25 22—109

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 8-25 (George 5-9, Patterson 2-4, Ferguson 1-2, Diallo 0-1, Nader 0-1, Grant 0-2, Westbrook 0-2, Schroder 0-4), Portland 9-31 (Aminu 2-5, McCollum 2-6, Layman 1-2, Leonard 1-2, Harkless 1-3, Curry 1-5, Lillard 1-8). Fouled Out_Ferguson. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 49 (Adams 12), Portland 50 (Aminu 15). Assists_Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 7), Portland 30 (Turner 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Portland 17. Technicals_Aminu. A_19,393 (19,393).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.