Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bel Air 60, Harford Christian 33

C. Milton Wright 42, Centennial 26

Cambridge/SD 51, North Caroline 50

Advertisement

Col. Richardson 59, Kent County 50

Crisfield 77, Snow Hill 60

Easton 64, North Dorchester 30

Elkton 84, Edgewood 74

Flint Hill, Va. 61, Bullis 55

Frederick 70, Francis Scott Key 52

James M. Bennett 66, Stephen Decatur 54

Joppatowne 83, North East 43

Kent Island 76, Washington 63

Liberty 63, Tuscarora 61

Montgomery Blair 65, Northwood 62

Mountain Ridge 71, Broadfording Christian Academy 54

Northwest – Mtg 65, Poolesville 58

Parkside 72, Pocomoke 58

Patterson Mill 72, Bohemia Manor 17

Quince Orchard 52, Wootton 50

Seneca Valley 48, Watkins Mill 38

St. Mary’s 59, Archbishop Curley 48

Walter Johnson 74, Albert Einstein 44

Wicomico 98, Mardela 42

Winston Churchill 73, Wheaton 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 64, Fort Hill 39

Archbishop Spalding 67, St. John’s Catholic Prep 59

Baltimore Poly 71, C. Milton Wright 26

Bel Air 47, North Harford 22

Bohemia Manor 55, Elkton 45

Clear Spring 54, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 48

Col. Richardson 49, Kent County 26

Crisfield 50, Snow Hill 22

Easton 87, North Dorchester 43

James M. Bennett 62, Stephen Decatur 42

Montgomery Blair 65, Northwood 62

Mt. Carmel 61, Notre Dame Prep 34

North Caroline 42, Cambridge/SD 34

Oakdale 60, Middletown 59

Parkside 66, Pocomoke 22

Perry Hall 68, Harford Tech 45

Poolesville 75, Northwest – Mtg 40

Queen Annes County 68, Saint Michaels 19

Quince Orchard 49, Wootton 36

Seneca Valley 48, Watkins Mill 38

Tuscarora 53, Liberty 47

Walter Johnson 60, Albert Einstein 55

Washington 71, Kent Island 52

Wicomico 77, Mardela 43

Winston Churchill 80, Wheaton 8

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.