Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bel Air 60, Harford Christian 33
C. Milton Wright 42, Centennial 26
Cambridge/SD 51, North Caroline 50
Col. Richardson 59, Kent County 50
Crisfield 77, Snow Hill 60
Easton 64, North Dorchester 30
Elkton 84, Edgewood 74
Flint Hill, Va. 61, Bullis 55
Frederick 70, Francis Scott Key 52
James M. Bennett 66, Stephen Decatur 54
Joppatowne 83, North East 43
Kent Island 76, Washington 63
Liberty 63, Tuscarora 61
Montgomery Blair 65, Northwood 62
Mountain Ridge 71, Broadfording Christian Academy 54
Northwest – Mtg 65, Poolesville 58
Parkside 72, Pocomoke 58
Patterson Mill 72, Bohemia Manor 17
Quince Orchard 52, Wootton 50
Seneca Valley 48, Watkins Mill 38
St. Mary’s 59, Archbishop Curley 48
Walter Johnson 74, Albert Einstein 44
Wicomico 98, Mardela 42
Winston Churchill 73, Wheaton 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 64, Fort Hill 39
Archbishop Spalding 67, St. John’s Catholic Prep 59
Baltimore Poly 71, C. Milton Wright 26
Bel Air 47, North Harford 22
Bohemia Manor 55, Elkton 45
Clear Spring 54, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 48
Col. Richardson 49, Kent County 26
Crisfield 50, Snow Hill 22
Easton 87, North Dorchester 43
James M. Bennett 62, Stephen Decatur 42
Montgomery Blair 65, Northwood 62
Mt. Carmel 61, Notre Dame Prep 34
North Caroline 42, Cambridge/SD 34
Oakdale 60, Middletown 59
Parkside 66, Pocomoke 22
Perry Hall 68, Harford Tech 45
Poolesville 75, Northwest – Mtg 40
Queen Annes County 68, Saint Michaels 19
Quince Orchard 49, Wootton 36
Seneca Valley 48, Watkins Mill 38
Tuscarora 53, Liberty 47
Walter Johnson 60, Albert Einstein 55
Washington 71, Kent Island 52
Wicomico 77, Mardela 43
Winston Churchill 80, Wheaton 8
