Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 88, St. Mary’s Ryken 73

Cambridge/SD 63, Easton 62

Col. Richardson 51, North Caroline 48

Advertisement

Crisfield 88, Washington 54

Dematha 78, St. John’s, D.C. 65

Elkton 91, Bohemia Manor 58

Francis Scott Key 67, Smithsburg 66

Good Counsel 71, Heights 34

Hancock 69, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, Va. 46

Key 58, Beth Tfiloh 55

Liberty 63, Brunswick 37

Mardela 65, North Dorchester 57

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 69, Broadfording Christian Academy 33

Parkside 79, Stephen Decatur 46

Queen Annes County 58, Kent Island 49

Snow Hill 93, Pocomoke 88, OT

South Hagerstown 70, Fort Hill 57

Thomas Johnson 75, Walkersville 50

Tome 55, North East 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 73, St. Mary’s Ryken 39

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 45, Highland View 30

Easton 53, Cambridge/SD 17

Hereford 64, Dundalk 16

Holy Child 60, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 53

Liberty 41, Century 37

Long Reach 69, Hammond 50

North Caroline 41, Col. Richardson 39

North Dorchester 64, Mardela 62

Oakland Southern 69, Northern Garrett 42

Parkside 62, Stephen Decatur 28

Paul VI, Va. 78, Holy Cross 25

Pocomoke 38, Snow Hill 22

Saint Michaels 30, Kent County 28

Sandy Spring Friends 46, The Field School, D.C. 30

St. Andrew’s 57, Holton Arms 24

Wicomico 61, James M. Bennett 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.