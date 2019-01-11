Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 88, St. Mary’s Ryken 73
Cambridge/SD 63, Easton 62
Col. Richardson 51, North Caroline 48
Crisfield 88, Washington 54
Dematha 78, St. John’s, D.C. 65
Elkton 91, Bohemia Manor 58
Francis Scott Key 67, Smithsburg 66
Good Counsel 71, Heights 34
Hancock 69, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, Va. 46
Key 58, Beth Tfiloh 55
Liberty 63, Brunswick 37
Mardela 65, North Dorchester 57
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 69, Broadfording Christian Academy 33
Parkside 79, Stephen Decatur 46
Queen Annes County 58, Kent Island 49
Snow Hill 93, Pocomoke 88, OT
South Hagerstown 70, Fort Hill 57
Thomas Johnson 75, Walkersville 50
Tome 55, North East 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 73, St. Mary’s Ryken 39
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 45, Highland View 30
Easton 53, Cambridge/SD 17
Hereford 64, Dundalk 16
Holy Child 60, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 53
Liberty 41, Century 37
Long Reach 69, Hammond 50
North Caroline 41, Col. Richardson 39
North Dorchester 64, Mardela 62
Oakland Southern 69, Northern Garrett 42
Parkside 62, Stephen Decatur 28
Paul VI, Va. 78, Holy Cross 25
Pocomoke 38, Snow Hill 22
Saint Michaels 30, Kent County 28
Sandy Spring Friends 46, The Field School, D.C. 30
St. Andrew’s 57, Holton Arms 24
Wicomico 61, James M. Bennett 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.