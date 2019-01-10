Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 73, Rustburg 71
Bishop O’Connell 60, Bishop Ireton 51
Blue Ridge 96, Hargrave Military 41
Carlisle 65, New Covenant 47
Carver Academy 64, Maggie Walker 50
Cave Spring 75, Lord Botetourt 57
E.C. Glass 69, Brookville 57
East Rockingham 66, Riverheads 40
Eastern Mennonite 61, Covenant School 48
Fork Union Prep 82, Waco University, Texas 53
Freedom (South Riding) 74, Broad Run 58
Glenvar 53, Giles 39
Gretna 71, Altavista 64, OT
Hancock, Md. 69, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 46
Harlan Co., Ky. 72, Lee High 38
Jefferson Forest 57, Liberty Christian 51
John Battle 73, Abingdon 63
Loudoun County 55, George Mason 51
Middleburg Academy 66, Miller School 60
Norfolk Christian 79, Greenbrier Christian 55
Norfolk Collegiate 79, Hampton Roads 39
Northwood 71, Council 38
Paul VI 69, Gonzaga College, D.C. 44
Radford 63, James River-Buchanan 37
Rappahannock County 57, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 30
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 38
Tidewater Academy 66, Brunswick Academy 42
Twin Springs 69, KACHEA, Tenn. 37
Walsingham Academy 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 45
West Potomac 71, Riverbend 53
West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 31, Virginia School for the Deaf 27
Wilson Memorial 84, Fort Defiance 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcadia vs. Northampton, ppd.
Fauquier vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Galax vs. Carroll County, ppd. to Jan 10th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 78, John Battle 35
Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Walsingham Academy 19
Banner Christian 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 22
Bishop Ireton 69, Bishop O’Connell 54
Bishop Sullivan 55, Gateway Christian 20
Cave Spring 59, Franklin County 49
Chatham 74, Tunstall 36
Cosby 73, Clover Hill 28
Covenant School 44, Eastern Mennonite 32
Dinwiddie 73, Colonial Heights 53
East Rockingham 63, Riverheads 49
Foxcroft 19, Randolph-Macon 18
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 61, Episcopal 39
Grafton 62, Poquoson 31
Granby 74, Salem-Va. Beach 39
Harlan Co., Ky. 61, Lee High 45
Harrisonburg 61, Rockbridge County 38
Highland-Warrenton 52, St. Catherine’s 19
Hopewell 65, Meadowbrook 57
James Monroe, W.Va. 64, Narrows 36
James River-Midlothian 37, Lloyd Bird 35
Jamestown 45, Smithfield 35
Jefferson Forest 47, Staunton River 45
Lafayette 42, Warhill 36
Maggie Walker 50, Henrico 32
Matoaca 43, Petersburg 34
Miller School 77, Middleburg Academy 43
Monticello 56, Louisa 55
New Kent 42, Bruton 40
Norfolk Collegiate 48, Hampton Roads 24
Parry McCluer 66, Eastern Montgomery 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 58, Hermitage 41
Paul VI 78, Holy Cross, Md. 25
Portsmouth Christian 33, Tabernacle Baptist 32
R.E. Lee-Staunton 68, Stuart Hall 56
Rappahannock 43, Lancaster 38
Richmond Christian 55, Kenston Forest 11
Roanoke Catholic 40, North Cross 28
Tabb 55, York 21
Thomas Dale 58, Prince George 28
Twin Springs 61, Holston 47
Washington & Lee 49, Essex 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcadia vs. Northampton, ppd.
Brentsville vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Feb 4th.
