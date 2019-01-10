Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 73, Rustburg 71

Bishop O’Connell 60, Bishop Ireton 51

Blue Ridge 96, Hargrave Military 41

Advertisement

Carlisle 65, New Covenant 47

Carver Academy 64, Maggie Walker 50

Cave Spring 75, Lord Botetourt 57

E.C. Glass 69, Brookville 57

East Rockingham 66, Riverheads 40

Eastern Mennonite 61, Covenant School 48

Fork Union Prep 82, Waco University, Texas 53

Freedom (South Riding) 74, Broad Run 58

Glenvar 53, Giles 39

Gretna 71, Altavista 64, OT

Hancock, Md. 69, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 46

Harlan Co., Ky. 72, Lee High 38

Jefferson Forest 57, Liberty Christian 51

John Battle 73, Abingdon 63

Loudoun County 55, George Mason 51

Middleburg Academy 66, Miller School 60

Norfolk Christian 79, Greenbrier Christian 55

Norfolk Collegiate 79, Hampton Roads 39

Northwood 71, Council 38

Paul VI 69, Gonzaga College, D.C. 44

Radford 63, James River-Buchanan 37

Rappahannock County 57, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 30

Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 38

Tidewater Academy 66, Brunswick Academy 42

Twin Springs 69, KACHEA, Tenn. 37

Walsingham Academy 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 45

West Potomac 71, Riverbend 53

West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 31, Virginia School for the Deaf 27

Wilson Memorial 84, Fort Defiance 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia vs. Northampton, ppd.

Fauquier vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Galax vs. Carroll County, ppd. to Jan 10th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 78, John Battle 35

Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Walsingham Academy 19

Banner Christian 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 22

Bishop Ireton 69, Bishop O’Connell 54

Bishop Sullivan 55, Gateway Christian 20

Cave Spring 59, Franklin County 49

Chatham 74, Tunstall 36

Cosby 73, Clover Hill 28

Covenant School 44, Eastern Mennonite 32

Dinwiddie 73, Colonial Heights 53

East Rockingham 63, Riverheads 49

Foxcroft 19, Randolph-Macon 18

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 61, Episcopal 39

Grafton 62, Poquoson 31

Granby 74, Salem-Va. Beach 39

Harlan Co., Ky. 61, Lee High 45

Harrisonburg 61, Rockbridge County 38

Highland-Warrenton 52, St. Catherine’s 19

Hopewell 65, Meadowbrook 57

James Monroe, W.Va. 64, Narrows 36

James River-Midlothian 37, Lloyd Bird 35

Jamestown 45, Smithfield 35

Jefferson Forest 47, Staunton River 45

Lafayette 42, Warhill 36

Maggie Walker 50, Henrico 32

Matoaca 43, Petersburg 34

Miller School 77, Middleburg Academy 43

Monticello 56, Louisa 55

New Kent 42, Bruton 40

Norfolk Collegiate 48, Hampton Roads 24

Parry McCluer 66, Eastern Montgomery 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 58, Hermitage 41

Paul VI 78, Holy Cross, Md. 25

Portsmouth Christian 33, Tabernacle Baptist 32

R.E. Lee-Staunton 68, Stuart Hall 56

Rappahannock 43, Lancaster 38

Richmond Christian 55, Kenston Forest 11

Roanoke Catholic 40, North Cross 28

Tabb 55, York 21

Thomas Dale 58, Prince George 28

Twin Springs 61, Holston 47

Washington & Lee 49, Essex 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia vs. Northampton, ppd.

Brentsville vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Feb 4th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.