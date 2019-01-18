Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 48, Edgewood 43

Benjamin Franklin High School 86, Coppin Academy 67

Bohemia Manor 51, North East 42

Crisfield 73, Wicomico 44

Elkton 89, Perryville 46

Harford Tech 69, Patterson Mill 68

James M. Bennett 63, Snow Hill 54

Kent Island 83, Saint Michaels 19

Maryland School for the Deaf 64, Marie Philip School for the Deaf, Mass. 18

North Harford 64, Bel Air 50

St. Andrew’s 77, Saint James 74

Stephen Decatur 76, Pocomoke 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DuVal vs. Laurel, ccd.

Hancock vs. Clear Spring, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Havre de Grace vs. Rising Sun, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Mergenthaler vs. South Hagerstown, ppd.

Mountain Ridge vs. Broadfording Christian Academy, ppd.

Queen Annes County vs. Col. Richardson, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Urbana vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Jan 18th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bel Air 42, Joppatowne 26

Bohemia Manor 44, North East 41

Cambridge/SD 50, Kent County 29

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 59, Bullis 18

Kent Island 61, Saint Michaels 13

Maret, D.C. 45, St. Andrew’s 41

Patterson Mill 55, North Harford 49

Perryville 60, Elkton 47

Queen Annes County 50, Col. Richardson 12

Saint James 66, Holton Arms 35

Stephen Decatur 55, Pocomoke 22

Washington 75, Mardela 40

Wicomico 60, Crisfield 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C. Milton Wright vs. Elkton, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Catoctin vs. Mountain Ridge, ppd.

High Point vs. Hyattsville Northwestern, ppd.

Oakland Southern vs. Keyser, W.Va., ppd.

Rising Sun vs. Havre de Grace, ppd. to Jan 25th.

South Hagerstown vs. Spring Mills, W.Va., ppd.

