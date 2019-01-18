Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 48, Edgewood 43
Benjamin Franklin High School 86, Coppin Academy 67
Bohemia Manor 51, North East 42
Crisfield 73, Wicomico 44
Elkton 89, Perryville 46
Harford Tech 69, Patterson Mill 68
James M. Bennett 63, Snow Hill 54
Kent Island 83, Saint Michaels 19
Maryland School for the Deaf 64, Marie Philip School for the Deaf, Mass. 18
North Harford 64, Bel Air 50
St. Andrew’s 77, Saint James 74
Stephen Decatur 76, Pocomoke 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DuVal vs. Laurel, ccd.
Hancock vs. Clear Spring, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Havre de Grace vs. Rising Sun, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Mergenthaler vs. South Hagerstown, ppd.
Mountain Ridge vs. Broadfording Christian Academy, ppd.
Queen Annes County vs. Col. Richardson, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Urbana vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Jan 18th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bel Air 42, Joppatowne 26
Bohemia Manor 44, North East 41
Cambridge/SD 50, Kent County 29
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 59, Bullis 18
Kent Island 61, Saint Michaels 13
Maret, D.C. 45, St. Andrew’s 41
Patterson Mill 55, North Harford 49
Perryville 60, Elkton 47
Queen Annes County 50, Col. Richardson 12
Saint James 66, Holton Arms 35
Stephen Decatur 55, Pocomoke 22
Washington 75, Mardela 40
Wicomico 60, Crisfield 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C. Milton Wright vs. Elkton, ppd. to Feb 21st.
Catoctin vs. Mountain Ridge, ppd.
High Point vs. Hyattsville Northwestern, ppd.
Oakland Southern vs. Keyser, W.Va., ppd.
Rising Sun vs. Havre de Grace, ppd. to Jan 25th.
South Hagerstown vs. Spring Mills, W.Va., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
