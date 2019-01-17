Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 72, William Campbell 70, 2OT

Banner Christian 72, Veritas Christian Academy 47

Bishop Sullivan 82, Peninsula Catholic 72

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 53, Lynnhaven 41

Buckingham County 64, Central Lunenburg 22

Colonial Forge 75, Mountain View 46

Cumberland 50, Amelia County 37

Eastern Mennonite 85, Fishburne Military 27

Fuqua School 70, New Community 33

Goochland 57, Maggie Walker 36

James Monroe 70, Caroline 68

Jefferson Forest 62, E.C. Glass 44

King William 86, Middlesex 61

Lafayette 50, Bruton 39

Liberty Christian 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 64

Life Christian 69, Church Hill Academy 50

Massaponax 67, Essex 51

Norfolk Academy 74, Greenbrier Christian 41

Norfolk Christian 72, Walsingham Academy 58

Oscar Smith 82, Indian River 63

Stafford 82, King George 52

StoneBridge Christian 46, Hampton Christian 45, OT

Va. Episcopal 74, Covenant School 56

Western Albemarle 67, Louisa 52

Western Branch 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

Broad Run vs. Briar Woods, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Centreville vs. James Madison, ppd.

Chantilly vs. Centreville, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Dominion vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd. to Feb 6th.

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Randolph-Macon, ccd.

Glenvar vs. Blacksburg, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Handley vs. Kettle Run, ccd.

Justice vs. George Marshall, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Amherst County, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Magna Vista vs. Franklin County, ppd.

Miller School vs. Highland-Warrenton, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Narrows vs. Eastern Montgomery, ccd.

Parry McCluer vs. Craig County, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Waynesboro, ppd. to Feb 4th.

River View, W.Va. vs. Hurley, ccd.

Riverside vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Strasburg vs. Rappahannock County, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Tandem Friends School vs. Fredericksburg Academy, ccd.

W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Warren County vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Jan 17th.

West Potomac vs. Westfield, ccd.

William Byrd vs. Salem, ppd.

Woodgrove vs. Loudoun County, ppd. to Feb 6th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 71, Green Run 42

Bishop Sullivan 57, Peninsula Catholic 26

Buckingham County 54, Central Lunenburg 21

Carlisle 42, Covenant School 33

Caroline 53, James Monroe 43

Charles City 39, King & Queen 31

Chincoteague 39, Arcadia 34

Collegiate-Richmond 45, Steward School 38

Colonial Forge 55, Mountain View 37

Deep Run 52, Hermitage 44

Grafton 53, York 28

Henrico 54, TJ-Richmond 31

Hopewell 58, Matoaca 49

Huguenot 50, George Wythe-Richmond 21

Indian River 50, Oscar Smith 48

James River-Midlothian 48, Manchester 29

James Robinson 54, W.T. Woodson 52

Lafayette 46, Bruton 35

Lancaster 67, Essex 40

Lloyd Bird 79, Midlothian 50

Maggie Walker 47, Goochland 29

Meadowbrook 76, Prince George 47

Monacan 65, Cosby 62

Norfolk Christian 47, Walsingham Academy 39

Petersburg 63, Colonial Heights 57

Prince Edward County 47, Bluestone 30

Richmond Christian 57, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12

Riverbend 29, North Stafford 13

Seton School 68, Fairfax Home School 46

Thomas Dale 53, Dinwiddie 35

Trinity Episcopal 71, St. Gertrude 54

Tuscarora 50, Potomac Falls 35

Washington & Lee 71, Northumberland 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battlefield vs. Stone Bridge, ccd.

Brentsville vs. Warren County, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Broad Run vs. Briar Woods, ppd.

Carroll County vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Centreville vs. Chantilly, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Fredericksburg Academy vs. Foxcroft, ccd.

Heritage (Leesburg) vs. Dominion, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Kettle Run vs. Handley, ccd.

Loudoun County vs. Woodgrove, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Radford vs. Glenvar, ppd. to Feb 7th.

River View, W.Va. vs. Hurley, ccd.

Salem vs. William Byrd, ppd.

Tandem Friends School vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Waynesboro vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Woodbridge vs. Colgan, ppd. to Jan 30th.

