Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 76, Saint Michaels 41

Carver Vo- Tech 60, New Era Academy 36

Col. Richardson 63, Arcadia, Va. 60

Crisfield 77, Pocomoke 34

Dulaney 86, Loch Raven 74

Forest Park 80, City College 66

Frederick 67, Tuscarora 66

James M. Bennett 64, Sussex Technical, Del. 62

Kent County 64, North Caroline 43

Liberty 78, Winters Mill 61

Middletown 78, Catoctin 49

National Academy Foundation 77, Baltimore Poly 64

New Town 66, Sparrows Point 36

Parkside 61, Mardela 30

Potomac 70, Fairmont Heights 49

Queen Annes County 54, Easton 46

Reginald Lewis 59, Academy for College and Career Exploration 28

Rockbridge Academy 64, Mt. Airy Christian 46

SEED 65, Baltimore Douglass 24

Stephen Decatur 72, Washington 66

Surrattsville 62, Largo 61

Wicomico 94, Snow Hill 58

Williamsport 59, Clear Spring 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Walkersville vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Jan 25th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 70, National Academy Foundation 6

Bel Air 37, Fallston 30

C. Milton Wright 42, Joppatowne 39

Cambridge/SD 43, Saint Michaels 13

Col. Richardson 45, Arcadia, Va. 36

Crisfield 45, Pocomoke 33

Dunbar 69, Benjamin Franklin High School 12

Edgewood 51, North Harford 47

Flint Hill, Va. 45, Holy Child 40

Forest Park 61, City College 31

Francis Scott Key 43, Manchester Valley 40

Hancock 52, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 42

Havre de Grace 43, North East 26

Maryland School for the Deaf 53, Loudoun County, Va. 36

New Era Academy 24, Carver Vo- Tech 16

North Caroline 57, Kent County 20

Oakdale 69, Linganore 39

Parkside 61, Mardela 30

Patterson Mill 52, Rising Sun 41

Queen Annes County 51, Easton 44

Springbrook 64, Magruder 37

St. Andrew’s 58, National Cathedral, D.C. 35

Sussex Technical, Del. 52, James M. Bennett 32

Washington 65, Stephen Decatur 51

Western 70, Edmondson-Westside 24

Wicomico 52, Snow Hill 9

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

