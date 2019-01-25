Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge/SD 76, Saint Michaels 41
Carver Vo- Tech 60, New Era Academy 36
Col. Richardson 63, Arcadia, Va. 60
Crisfield 77, Pocomoke 34
Dulaney 86, Loch Raven 74
Forest Park 80, City College 66
Frederick 67, Tuscarora 66
James M. Bennett 64, Sussex Technical, Del. 62
Kent County 64, North Caroline 43
Liberty 78, Winters Mill 61
Middletown 78, Catoctin 49
National Academy Foundation 77, Baltimore Poly 64
New Town 66, Sparrows Point 36
Parkside 61, Mardela 30
Potomac 70, Fairmont Heights 49
Queen Annes County 54, Easton 46
Reginald Lewis 59, Academy for College and Career Exploration 28
Rockbridge Academy 64, Mt. Airy Christian 46
SEED 65, Baltimore Douglass 24
Stephen Decatur 72, Washington 66
Surrattsville 62, Largo 61
Wicomico 94, Snow Hill 58
Williamsport 59, Clear Spring 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Walkersville vs. Brunswick, ppd. to Jan 25th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 70, National Academy Foundation 6
Bel Air 37, Fallston 30
C. Milton Wright 42, Joppatowne 39
Cambridge/SD 43, Saint Michaels 13
Col. Richardson 45, Arcadia, Va. 36
Crisfield 45, Pocomoke 33
Dunbar 69, Benjamin Franklin High School 12
Edgewood 51, North Harford 47
Flint Hill, Va. 45, Holy Child 40
Forest Park 61, City College 31
Francis Scott Key 43, Manchester Valley 40
Hancock 52, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 42
Havre de Grace 43, North East 26
Maryland School for the Deaf 53, Loudoun County, Va. 36
New Era Academy 24, Carver Vo- Tech 16
North Caroline 57, Kent County 20
Oakdale 69, Linganore 39
Parkside 61, Mardela 30
Patterson Mill 52, Rising Sun 41
Queen Annes County 51, Easton 44
Springbrook 64, Magruder 37
St. Andrew’s 58, National Cathedral, D.C. 35
Sussex Technical, Del. 52, James M. Bennett 32
Washington 65, Stephen Decatur 51
Western 70, Edmondson-Westside 24
Wicomico 52, Snow Hill 9
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.