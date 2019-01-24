Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 67, Glenvar 62
Auburn 71, Fort Chiswell 50
Benedictine 66, Carmel 62
Bishop Sullivan 88, Norfolk Collegiate 72
Blacksburg 50, Hidden Valley 41
Blue Ridge 68, Middleburg Academy 62
Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Steward School 51
Carlisle 69, Holy Cross Regional 53
Caroline 88, King George 63
Centreville 62, Westfield 54
Col. Richardson, Md. 63, Arcadia 60
E.C. Glass 52, Liberty-Bedford 46
Eastern View 77, Chancellor 69
Fuqua School 84, Veritas Christian Academy 46
GW-Danville 75, Dan River 55
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Rustburg 46
James River-Buchanan 63, Giles 51
Jefferson Forest 54, Brookville 33
Kettle Run 52, Liberty-Bealeton 51
Liberty Christian 74, Amherst County 49
Lloyd Bird 89, Huguenot 62
Lord Botetourt 73, Pulaski County 61
Magna Vista 69, Franklin County 65
Manchester 58, Cosby 42
Nandua 59, Chincoteague 51
Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Norfolk Academy 39
Norfolk Christian 61, Peninsula Catholic 59
Northampton 71, Arcadia 69
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Rural Retreat 52
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, William Fleming 54
Princeton, W.Va. 79, Graham 44
Radford 65, Floyd County 41
Riverheads 59, Buffalo Gap 42
Roanoke Catholic 92, Fishburne Military 22
Stuart Hall 47, Grace Christian 31
T.C. Williams 61, Annandale 56
Tandem Friends School 70, Covenant School 62
Timber Ridge 56, Wakefield Country Day 51
Walsingham Academy 67, Greenbrier Christian 30
Waynesboro 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miller School vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 60, Glenvar 54
Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Salem-Va. Beach 52
Bishop Sullivan 42, Norfolk Collegiate 38
Centreville 44, Westfield 37
Chincoteague 37, Nandua 24
Col. Richardson, Md. 45, Arcadia 36
Cosby 71, Manchester 33
Covenant School 42, Tandem Friends School 31
E.C. Glass 43, Liberty-Bedford 24
East Rockingham 53, Madison County 36
Eastern Montgomery 43, Highland-Monterey 34
Eastern View 58, Chancellor 56
Essex 69, Northumberland 23
First Colonial 58, Grassfield 46
Flint Hill 45, Holy Child, Md. 40
GW-Danville 57, Dan River 47
Hopewell 79, Colonial Heights 24
James Monroe, W.Va. 71, Narrows 52
King George 58, Caroline 30
Liberty-Bealeton 44, Kettle Run 37
Maggie Walker 37, John Marshall 25
Magna Vista 63, Franklin County 53
Maret, D.C. 53, Episcopal 47
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 53, Loudoun County 36
Matoaca 80, Dinwiddie 43
Meadowbrook 50, Thomas Dale 42
Monacan 57, Clover Hill 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Norfolk Academy 37
Norfolk Christian 57, Peninsula Catholic 23
Parry McCluer 75, Covington 16
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Rural Retreat 48
Portsmouth Christian 32, Tabernacle Baptist 19
Prince George 56, Petersburg 45
Riverheads 41, Buffalo Gap 40
Roanoke Catholic 50, North Cross 40
St. Annes-Belfield 80, Middleburg Academy 16
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, Collegiate-Richmond 37
Steward School 49, Cape Henry Collegiate 33
Stuart Hall 56, Eastern Mennonite 44
T.C. Williams 67, Annandale 55
Twin Springs 62, KACHEA, Tenn. 43
Veritas Christian Academy 38, Fuqua School 12
Warhill 54, West Point 36
Waynesboro 35, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miller School vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
