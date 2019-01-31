Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton, Va. 50, Bishop McNamara 45
Bishop Walsh 82, Virginia Academy, Va. 55
Boonsboro 73, Brunswick 36
Cambridge/SD 59, North Caroline 46
Col. Richardson 77, Kent County 56
Crisfield 74, Snow Hill 62
Cristo Rey Jesuit 80, St. Peter and Paul 33
Easton 66, North Dorchester 40
Gaithersburg 65, Seneca Valley 30
Glen Burnie 54, Broadneck 50
Gonzaga College, D.C. 87, Good Counsel 49
Greater Grace 62, Maryland School for the Deaf 60
Indian Creek 70, Beth Tfiloh 68
James M. Bennett 58, Stephen Decatur 44
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 95, Takoma Academy 67
Montgomery Blair 63, Springbrook 60
Mt. Hebron 73, Hammond 68
North Hagerstown 63, Tuscarora 60
Paint Branch 70, Sherwood 68
Parkside 84, Pocomoke 53
Parkville 75, Carver Arts & Tech 21
Queen Annes County 65, Saint Michaels 4
Quince Orchard 59, Wootton 51
Reservoir 49, River Hill 42
Richard Montgomery 47, Northwest – Mtg 46
St. Mary’s Ryken 64, Heights 61
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 60, Rock Creek Christian Academy 54
Wicomico 103, Mardela 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Middletown vs. Walkersville, ppd. to Feb 6th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 45, Marriotts Ridge 43
Bishop McNamara 71, Bishop Ireton, Va. 42
Bohemia Manor 53, Havre de Grace 47
Col. Richardson 60, Kent County 34
Damascus 66, Watkins Mill 35
Easton 68, North Dorchester 33
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 59, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 34
Howard 60, Glenelg 29
James M. Bennett 61, Stephen Decatur 53
Joppatowne 52, Elkton 49
Largo 60, Potomac 40
Linganore 63, South Hagerstown 20
Madeira School, Va. 46, Holton Arms 35
Mt. Hebron 52, Hammond 48
North Caroline 69, Cambridge/SD 19
North Harford 59, Perryville 38
Paint Branch 47, Sherwood 34
Parkside 56, Pocomoke 38
Patterson Mill 44, North East 26
Poolesville 50, Rockville 39
Queen Annes County 54, Saint Michaels 4
Quince Orchard 52, Wootton 42
Rising Sun 62, Edgewood 29
River Hill 50, Reservoir 48
Snow Hill 51, Crisfield 11
Tuscarora 60, North Hagerstown 32
University, W.Va. 61, Oakland Southern 33
Walter Johnson 64, Wheaton 29
Wicomico 46, Mardela 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Digital Harbor vs. National Academy Foundation, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Hampshire, W.Va. vs. Mountain Ridge, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
