Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton, Va. 50, Bishop McNamara 45

Bishop Walsh 82, Virginia Academy, Va. 55

Boonsboro 73, Brunswick 36

Cambridge/SD 59, North Caroline 46

Col. Richardson 77, Kent County 56

Crisfield 74, Snow Hill 62

Cristo Rey Jesuit 80, St. Peter and Paul 33

Easton 66, North Dorchester 40

Gaithersburg 65, Seneca Valley 30

Glen Burnie 54, Broadneck 50

Gonzaga College, D.C. 87, Good Counsel 49

Greater Grace 62, Maryland School for the Deaf 60

Indian Creek 70, Beth Tfiloh 68

James M. Bennett 58, Stephen Decatur 44

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 95, Takoma Academy 67

Montgomery Blair 63, Springbrook 60

Mt. Hebron 73, Hammond 68

North Hagerstown 63, Tuscarora 60

Paint Branch 70, Sherwood 68

Parkside 84, Pocomoke 53

Parkville 75, Carver Arts & Tech 21

Queen Annes County 65, Saint Michaels 4

Quince Orchard 59, Wootton 51

Reservoir 49, River Hill 42

Richard Montgomery 47, Northwest – Mtg 46

St. Mary’s Ryken 64, Heights 61

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 60, Rock Creek Christian Academy 54

Wicomico 103, Mardela 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Middletown vs. Walkersville, ppd. to Feb 6th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 45, Marriotts Ridge 43

Bishop McNamara 71, Bishop Ireton, Va. 42

Bohemia Manor 53, Havre de Grace 47

Col. Richardson 60, Kent County 34

Damascus 66, Watkins Mill 35

Easton 68, North Dorchester 33

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 59, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 34

Howard 60, Glenelg 29

James M. Bennett 61, Stephen Decatur 53

Joppatowne 52, Elkton 49

Largo 60, Potomac 40

Linganore 63, South Hagerstown 20

Madeira School, Va. 46, Holton Arms 35

Mt. Hebron 52, Hammond 48

North Caroline 69, Cambridge/SD 19

North Harford 59, Perryville 38

Paint Branch 47, Sherwood 34

Parkside 56, Pocomoke 38

Patterson Mill 44, North East 26

Poolesville 50, Rockville 39

Queen Annes County 54, Saint Michaels 4

Quince Orchard 52, Wootton 42

Rising Sun 62, Edgewood 29

River Hill 50, Reservoir 48

Snow Hill 51, Crisfield 11

Tuscarora 60, North Hagerstown 32

University, W.Va. 61, Oakland Southern 33

Walter Johnson 64, Wheaton 29

Wicomico 46, Mardela 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Digital Harbor vs. National Academy Foundation, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Hampshire, W.Va. vs. Mountain Ridge, ppd. to Feb 9th.

