Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed Cs Juan Centeno and Óscar Hernández; OF Gorkys Hernández; INF Tony Renda; and RHPs Zach Putnam, Erasmo Ramírez, Carson Smith, Josh Smith, Domingo Tapia and Ryan Weber to minor-league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Justin Grimm to a minor-league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Chris DeLucia major league tissue therapist/second assistant athletic trainer and Dave Iannicca minor league medical coordinator.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Aaron Slegers for assignment.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Arquimedes Caminero and OF Rymer Liriano to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Traded F Justin Holiday t the Memphis Grizzlies for G MarShon Brooks and G/F Wayne Selden Jr. and Memhis’ 2019 and 2020 second-round draft picks. Waived G Cameron Payne.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed P Ryan Santoso and RB Kerwynn Williams to reserve/future contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Jalen Collins to the practice squad. Released DE Anthony Winbush from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Russell Hansbrough and OT Darius James to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Mercy Maston.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Announced general manager Eric Tillman will not return. Promoted Drew Allemang and Shawn Burke to senior director of personnel and co-manager of football operations. Named Jim Barker football operations consultant.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Traded G Jared Coreau to the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL). Placed C Nick Schmaltz on injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned RW Denis Gurianov Texas (AHL). Recalled RW Erik Condra from Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Wade Megan to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with coach John Hynes on a multiyear contract extension.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Garrett Wilson two games for an illegal check during Dec. 31 game at Binghamton.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Named Kurt Schmid technical director.

TORONTO FC — Named Ali Curtis general manager.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Jacob Huesman tight ends coach, Joe Pizzo offensive coordinator, Kenny Baker defensive line coach and Mike Yeager special teams and defensive assistant coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Deke Adams defensive line coach.

NORT CAROLINA — Named Brian Hess strength and conditioning coach for the football team.

OHIO STATE — Named Mike Yurcich quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

PENN STATE — Junior RB Miles Sanders has declard for the NFL Draft.

