Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Bryce Brentz on a minor league contract. Named Ryan Jackson minor league field coordinator, Eric Velazquez minor league training coordinator, Shawn Haviland pitching performance coach, Paddy Steinfort mental skills coach, David Herrera trainer and Chris Messina strength and conditioning coach of Pawtucket (IL), Joe Oliver manager and Ben Chadwick strength and conditioning coach of Portland (EL), Corey Wimberly manager and Lance Zawadzki hitting coach of Salem (Carolina), Nelson Paulino hitting coach of Greenville (SAL), Luke Montz manager and Taylor Boucher trainer of Lowell (NYP, Miguel Bonilla pitching coach and Joel Harris training coordinator of the GCL Red Sox and Eider Torres hitting coach of the DSL Red Sox. Promoted Andy Fox to assistant minor league field coordinator/infield coordinator, Ralph Treuel to pitching coordinator/logistics, Dave Bush to pitching coordinator/performance, Darren Fenster to outfield/baserunning coordinator,

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated OF Charlie Tilson for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Jon Jay on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Dario Alvarez and C Tomas Telis to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeanmar Gomez and OF Danny Santana on minor league contracts.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Edwin Rodriguez manager of EL Paso (PCL), Freddy Flores fielding coach of Amarillo (TL), Tony Tarasco manager and Felipe Blanco fielding coach of Lake Elsinore (Cal), Leo Rosales pitching coach of Tri-City (NWL) and Jed Morris hitting coach of the AZL Padres.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 2. Recalled F Kevin Rooney from Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Mackenzie MacEachern from San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled D Mike Cornell and G Mitch Gillam from Worcester (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Terminated the contract of D Liam Ridgewell.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Traded the third 2019 draft pick to Washington for the 29th pick and three players to be named.

United Soccer League

NORTH TEXAS SC — Acquired M Alfusainey Jatta on one-year loan from MFK Vyskov (Moravskoslezska Fotbalova Liga-Czech Republic).

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Adam Mims receivers coach, Ricky Spradling running backs coach and Zach Kramme director of football recruiting.

STANFORD — D Tierna Davidson entered the NWSL draft.

TCU — Promoted Christopher Williams to assistant women’s tennis coach.

YALE — Named Sarah Martinez and Sade Ayinde assistant women’s soccer coaches

