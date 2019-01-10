Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Bryce Brentz on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Steven Wright on a one-year contract. Named Ryan Jackson minor league field coordinator, Eric Velazquez minor league training coordinator, Shawn Haviland pitching performance coach, Paddy Steinfort mental skills coach, David Herrera trainer and Chris Messina strength and conditioning coach of Pawtucket (IL), Joe Oliver manager and Ben Chadwick strength and conditioning coach of Portland (EL), Corey Wimberly manager and Lance Zawadzki hitting coach of Salem (Carolina), Nelson Paulino hitting coach of Greenville (SAL), Luke Montz manager and Taylor Boucher trainer of Lowell (NYP, Miguel Bonilla pitching coach and Joel Harris training coordinator of the GCL Red Sox and Eider Torres hitting coach of the DSL Red Sox. Promoted Andy Fox to assistant minor league field coordinator/infield coordinator, Ralph Treuel to pitching coordinator/logistics, Dave Bush to pitching coordinator/performance, Darren Fenster to outfield/baserunning coordinator,

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated OF Charlie Tilson for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Jon Jay on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Greene on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP JC Ramirez and RHP Nick Tropeano on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dario Alvarez and C Tomas Telis on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 1B Greg Bird on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cory Gearrin, OF Domingo Santana and INF Tim Beckham on one-year contracts. Designated OF John Andreoli for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeanmar Gomez and OF Danny Santana on minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C John Ryan Murphy on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Curt Casali on a one-year contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Oberg on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Luis Avilan on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Eickhoff and RHP Hector Neris to one-year contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski on a one-year contract. Named Edwin Rodriguez manager of EL Paso (PCL), Freddy Flores fielding coach of Amarillo (TL), Tony Tarasco manager and Felipe Blanco fielding coach of Lake Elsinore (Cal), Leo Rosales pitching coach of Tri-City (NWL) and Jed Morris hitting coach of the AZL Padres.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Ross on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Bryant Mitchell to a reserve/future contract.

GOLF

PGA OF AMERICA — Promoted Sandy Cross to chief people officer and Arjun Chowdri to chief innovation officer.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Matt Iacopelli from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Patrick Bajkov from Florida (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated D Alec Martinez from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Miroslav Svoboda from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 2. Recalled F Kevin Rooney from Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Mackenzie MacEachern from San Antonio (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated F Zach Hyman off injured reserve. Recalled G Kasimir Kaskisuo from Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Alex Breton to Allen (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled D Mike Cornell and G Mitch Gillam from Worcester (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned F Matthew Weis to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Michael Huntebrinker from Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Traded F Wade Murphy to Maine.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Max Milosek.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed G Ed Minney off waivers from Wichita. Released G A.J. Whiffen as emergency backup.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Justin Faryna. Released G Marty Magers as emergency backup.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Traded F Nick Roberto to Worcester.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Rob Lemelin as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Re-signed D Dave Romney.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Claimed M Osvaldo Alonso off waivers from Seattle. Traded a 2020 second-round draft pick and the fourth spot in the waiver order to Orlando City for top spot in the waiver order and two 2019 fourth-round draft picks.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Terminated the contract of D Liam Ridgewell.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Traded the third 2019 draft pick to Washington for the 29th pick and D Caprice Dydasco, G DiDi Haracic and G Estelle Johnson.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Exercised options on F Frank Lopez, M Geoffrey Acheampong and Ds Justin Fiddes, John Requejo and Nate Shultz. Re-signed m Adrian Vera. Declined options on F Adonis Amaya, Ms Emmanuel Appiah and Andres Zanga, D Jean Engola and G Wade Hamilton.

NORTH TEXAS SC — Acquired M Alfusainey Jatta on one-year loan from MFK Vyskov (Moravskoslezska Fotbalova Liga-Czech Republic).

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted Oregon State QB Jake Luton a sixth year of eligibility.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Adam Mims receivers coach, Ricky Spradling running backs coach and Zach Kramme director of football recruiting.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Brent Key assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

IOWA — Announced graduate DL Garret Jansen will transfer.

MASSACHUSETTS — Announced women’s basketball F Sam Breen has transferred from Penn St.

MICHIGAN — Named Josh Gattis offensive coordinator.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Scott Boone special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach; Stacy Searels offensive line coach and Darrell Moody and Sparky Woods senior advisors to the head coach. Retained Robert Gillespie, running backs coach.

PENN STATE — Named Gerad Parker wide receivers coach.

STANFORD — D Tierna Davidson entered the NWSL draft.

TCU — Promoted Christopher Williams to assistant women’s tennis coach.

TROY — Named Chip Lindsey football coach.

YALE — Named Sarah Martinez and Sade Ayinde assistant women’s soccer coaches

