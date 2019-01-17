Thursday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned OF Charlie Tilson outright to Charlotte (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned SS Matt Reynolds outright to Fresno (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Detroit F Blake Griffin $15,000 for verbal abuse of a game official.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G Tyler Dorsey from Erie (NBAGL).
MIAMI HEAT — Fined G Dion Waiters an undisclosed amount for his expletive-laden comments about playing time after a Jan. 15 game at Milwaukee.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Wade Harman tight ends coach and Renaldo Hill defensive backs coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Michael Hunter to a reserve/future contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Brandon Boone senior vice president of communications and community affairs.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Eddie Faulkner running backs coach.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Joe Woods defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Paxton Lynch.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Re-signed PK Hugh O’Neill to a two-year contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract and DBs Amari Coleman and Tyneil Cooper.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired C Victor Rask from Carolina for LW Nino Niederreiter.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed M Ricardo Clark.
D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with coach Ben Olsen on a multi-year contract extension.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Agreed to terms with football coach Chad Lunsford on a contract extension through 2023.
MARYLAND — Named Scottie Montgomery offensive coordinator; John Papuchis special teams coach; John Reagan offensive line coach; Cory Robinson defensive backs coach; Elijah Brooks running backs coach; and Mike Miller as tight ends coach.
MICHIGAN — Named Shaun Nua defensive line coach.
UCLA — Granted the release of men’s basketball G Grant Sherfield from his letter of intent.
UTSA — Named Will Thomas linebackers coach.
WASHINGTON — Named Junior Adams wide receivers coach.
