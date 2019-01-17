Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

January 17, 2019 10:36 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned OF Charlie Tilson outright to Charlotte (IL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned SS Matt Reynolds outright to Fresno (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit F Blake Griffin $15,000 for verbal abuse of a game official.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G Tyler Dorsey from Erie (NBAGL).

MIAMI HEAT — Fined G Dion Waiters an undisclosed amount for his expletive-laden comments about playing time after a Jan. 15 game at Milwaukee.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Wade Harman tight ends coach and Renaldo Hill defensive backs coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Michael Hunter to a reserve/future contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Brandon Boone senior vice president of communications and community affairs.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Eddie Faulkner running backs coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Joe Woods defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Paxton Lynch.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Re-signed PK Hugh O’Neill to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract and DBs Amari Coleman and Tyneil Cooper.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired F Taylor Leier from Philadelphia for F Justin Bailey.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired C Victor Rask from Carolina for LW Nino Niederreiter.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Recalled G Branden Komm and D Frank Hora from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reassigned G Callum Booth to Charlotte (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed M Ricardo Clark.

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with coach Ben Olsen on a multiyear contract extension.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Agreed to terms with football coach Chad Lunsford on a contract extension through 2023.

MARYLAND — Named Scottie Montgomery offensive coordinator; John Papuchis special teams coach; John Reagan offensive line coach; Cory Robinson defensive backs coach; Elijah Brooks running backs coach; and Mike Miller as tight ends coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Shaun Nua defensive line coach.

UCLA — Granted the release of men’s basketball G Grant Sherfield from his letter of intent.

UTSA — Named Will Thomas linebackers coach.

WASHINGTON — Named Junior Adams wide receivers coach.

