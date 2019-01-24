Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed INF Asdrubal Cabrera to a one-year contract. Designated INF Jack Reinheimer for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bruno Caboclo to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired F Tyler Roberson from AEK Athens (Greece) via his returning player rights.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Milt Hendrickson director-football operations.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Natey Adjei to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Named Mike DeBord offensive coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Sammy Blais and Mackenzie MacEachern to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Released F Tyler Spezia from his professional tryout, returning him to Toledo.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Idaho’s Kale Kessy eight additional games for his actions in a Jan. 18 game against Allen. Suspended Newfoundland’s Brady Ferguson four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 19 game at Worcester. Suspended Rapid City’s Matt Harrington two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 19 against Florida. Suspended Cody Donaghey five games and Dylan Fitze three games and fined both undisclosed amounts for their actions in a Jan. 20 game at South Carolina.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez from River Plate (Argentina).

FC DALLAS — Reached a transfer agreement for D Chris Richards with FC Bayern Munich.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Marc Rzatkowski.

OTTAWA FURY — Signed D Jadon Vilfort.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired G Carlos Miguel Coronel from Red Bull Salzburg (Austria).

United Soccer League

NASHVILLE SC — Named Brett Jacobs assistant coach.

COLLEGE

SOUTH CAROLINA — Junior RB Ty’Son Williams will transfer.

