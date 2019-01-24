Thursday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed INF Kaleb Cowart off waivers from Seattle.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy pitching coordinator; Jeremy Barnes hitting coordinator; Jason Bell fundamentals coordinator; Mickey Storey manager, Drew French pitching coach and Ben Rosenthal hitting coach for Round Rock (PCL); Graham Johnson pitching coach and Tim LaMonte hitting coach for Corpus Christi (Texas); Nate Shaver manager, Thomas Whitsett pitching coach and Jason Kanzler hitting coach) for Fayetteville (Carolina); Erick Abreu pitching coach and Rafael Pena hitting coach for Quad Cities (MWL); Ozney Guillen manager, John Kovalik pitching coach and Sean Godfrey hitting coach at Tri-City (NWL); and Carlos Lugo manager Rick Aponte pitching coach and Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach for the DSL Astros.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Ottavino on a three-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrubal Cabrera on a one-year contract. Designated INF Jack Reinheimer for assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Rolando Valles associate coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix G Devin Booker $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by pushing Minnesota C Gorgui Dieng in the face during a Jan. 22 game.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bruno Caboclo to a 10-day contract.
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired F Tyler Roberson from AEK Athens (Greece) via his returning player rights.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Extended the contract of John Harbaugh coach through the 2022 season.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Milt Hendrickson director-football operations, Kirk Olivadotti inside linebackers coach, Justin Outten tight ends coach and Adam Stenavich offensive line coach.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Natey Adjei to a contract extension through the 2020 season. Signed DL Gabriel Bagnell.
|Alliance of American Football
SAN DIEGO FLEET — Named Mike DeBord offensive coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Korbinian Holzer and Jake Dotchin from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned RW Troy Terry, LW Max Jones, C Sam Carrick and D Andy Welinski, Jacob Larsson and Andrej Sustr to San Diego.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft from Chicago for the reserve rights for F Dominik Kubalik.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Ben Danford to a professional tryout contract. Assigned D Filip Pyrochta and D Brian Cooper to Atlanta (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Sammy Blais and Mackenzie MacEachern to San Antonio (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Released F Tyler Spezia from his professional tryout, returning him to Toledo.
ECHL — Suspended Idaho’s Kale Kessy eight additional games for his actions in a Jan. 18 game against Allen. Suspended Newfoundland’s Brady Ferguson four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 19 game at Worcester. Suspended Rapid City’s Matt Harrington two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 19 against Florida. Suspended Cody Donaghey five games and Dylan Fitze three games and fined both undisclosed amounts for their actions in a Jan. 20 game at South Carolina.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Gonzalo Martinez from River Plate (Argentina).
FC DALLAS — Reached a transfer agreement for D Chris Richards with FC Bayern Munich.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Marc Rzatkowski.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Justin Haak.
OTTAWA FURY — Signed D Jadon Vilfort.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired G Carlos Miguel Coronel from Red Bull Salzburg (Austria).
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Re-signed G Steve Clark and M Andrés Flores. Announced that M Tomás Conechny returns from loan to Superliga Argentina club San Lorenzo.
FC TUCSON — Signed M Moshe Perez.
NASHVILLE SC — Named Brett Jacobs assistant coach.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to mutually part ways with Ds Amanda Frisbie and Rebekah Stott.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE — Suspended Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty one game for criticizing the referees after a Jan. 23 loss at Drake.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Junior RB Ty’Son Williams will transfer.
