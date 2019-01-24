Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

January 24, 2019 10:39 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed INF Kaleb Cowart off waivers from Seattle.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy pitching coordinator; Jeremy Barnes hitting coordinator; Jason Bell fundamentals coordinator; Mickey Storey manager, Drew French pitching coach and Ben Rosenthal hitting coach for Round Rock (PCL); Graham Johnson pitching coach and Tim LaMonte hitting coach for Corpus Christi (Texas); Nate Shaver manager, Thomas Whitsett pitching coach and Jason Kanzler hitting coach) for Fayetteville (Carolina); Erick Abreu pitching coach and Rafael Pena hitting coach for Quad Cities (MWL); Ozney Guillen manager, John Kovalik pitching coach and Sean Godfrey hitting coach at Tri-City (NWL); and Carlos Lugo manager Rick Aponte pitching coach and Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach for the DSL Astros.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Ottavino on a three-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrubal Cabrera on a one-year contract. Designated INF Jack Reinheimer for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Rolando Valles associate coach.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix G Devin Booker $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by pushing Minnesota C Gorgui Dieng in the face during a Jan. 22 game.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bruno Caboclo to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Acquired F Tyler Roberson from AEK Athens (Greece) via his returning player rights.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Extended the contract of John Harbaugh coach through the 2022 season.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Milt Hendrickson director-football operations, Kirk Olivadotti inside linebackers coach, Justin Outten tight ends coach and Adam Stenavich offensive line coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Natey Adjei to a contract extension through the 2020 season. Signed DL Gabriel Bagnell.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Named Mike DeBord offensive coordinator.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Korbinian Holzer and Jake Dotchin from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned RW Troy Terry, LW Max Jones, C Sam Carrick and D Andy Welinski, Jacob Larsson and Andrej Sustr to San Diego.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired a fifth-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft from Chicago for the reserve rights for F Dominik Kubalik.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Ben Danford to a professional tryout contract. Assigned D Filip Pyrochta and D Brian Cooper to Atlanta (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Sammy Blais and Mackenzie MacEachern to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Released F Tyler Spezia from his professional tryout, returning him to Toledo.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Idaho’s Kale Kessy eight additional games for his actions in a Jan. 18 game against Allen. Suspended Newfoundland’s Brady Ferguson four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 19 game at Worcester. Suspended Rapid City’s Matt Harrington two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 19 against Florida. Suspended Cody Donaghey five games and Dylan Fitze three games and fined both undisclosed amounts for their actions in a Jan. 20 game at South Carolina.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired M Gonzalo Martinez from River Plate (Argentina).

FC DALLAS — Reached a transfer agreement for D Chris Richards with FC Bayern Munich.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Marc Rzatkowski.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Justin Haak.

OTTAWA FURY — Signed D Jadon Vilfort.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired G Carlos Miguel Coronel from Red Bull Salzburg (Austria).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Re-signed G Steve Clark and M Andrés Flores. Announced that M Tomás Conechny returns from loan to Superliga Argentina club San Lorenzo.

United Soccer League

FC TUCSON — Signed M Moshe Perez.

NASHVILLE SC — Named Brett Jacobs assistant coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to mutually part ways with Ds Amanda Frisbie and Rebekah Stott.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE — Suspended Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty one game for criticizing the referees after a Jan. 23 loss at Drake.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Junior RB Ty’Son Williams will transfer.

