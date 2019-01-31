Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

January 31, 2019 3:01 pm
 
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted Eric Thibault to associate head coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHLPA C Antoine Vermette announced his retirements.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Gabriel Dumont one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Jan. 26 game against Rochester.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed Missouri’s football, baseball and softball programs on three years of probation and one-year postseason bans for academic misconduct involving a tutor who completed coursework for athletes.

