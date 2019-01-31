Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

January 31, 2019
 
BASEBALL
National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Nolan Arenado a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wade Miley on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP P.J. Browne.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 2B Ridge Hoopii-Haslam to a contract extension. Signed INF R.J. Asuncion.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded 1B Collin Ferguson to Rockland (Can-Am) for RHP Chris Pennell.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded RHP Chase Cunningham to Southern Illinois for LHP Nick Durazo and future considerations.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Traded C Kristaps Porzingis, Gs Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee to Dallas for G Dennis Smith Jr., C DeAndre Jordan, G-F Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G John Jenkins to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted Eric Thibault to associate head coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator. Named Jon Kitna quarterbacks coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Retained defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and running backs coach Ben Sirmans. Promoted Jason Simmons to defensive backs coach and Ryan Downard to assistant defensive backs coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Anthony Piroli strength & conditioning coach; Roger Kingdom speed & conditioning coach; and Michael Stacchiotti assistant strength & conditioning coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WRs Bryce Bobo and Anthony Mahoungou.

Arena Football League

ATLANTIC CITY AFL — Named Ron James coach, Shane Stafford offensive coordinator, Sergio Gilliam defensive coordinator, Caesar Rayford defensive line and linebackers coach; and Brandon Lang director of player personnel.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHLPA — C Antoine Vermette announced his retirement.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Fs Mike Amadio, Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood and D Eric Grybafrom Binghamton. Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Michael Dal Colle and D Devon Toews from Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Gabriel Dumont one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Jan. 26 game against Rochester.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Tolkinen to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Maine’s Ryan Culkin one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 30 game at Reading.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred Miguel Almirón to Newcastle United (EPL) for an undisclosed fee.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $175,000 of General Allocation Money from Montreal for an international roster spot for the 2019 MLS season.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Leonardo Jara from Boca Juniors (Superliga Argentina). Signed D Akeem Ward.

OTTAWA FURY — Signed D-M Dakota Barnathan.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Jochen Graf.

United Soccer League

NASHVILLE — Acquired D Andrew Gutman on loan from Celtic (Scotland).

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed Missouri’s football, baseball and softball programs on three years of probation and one-year postseason bans for academic misconduct involving a tutor who completed coursework for athletes.

CAMPBELL — Promoted tight ends coach Nick Grimes to offensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

