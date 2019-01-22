Listen Live Sports

Tim Howard says this MLS season will be his last

January 22, 2019
 
Colorado Rapids and former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard says this season will be his last in Major League Soccer.

Howard made the announcement on social media Tuesday, a day after the Rapids players reported to training camp.

“I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST. There will be plenty of time for sentiment later. For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I’ve always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning,” he wrote.

Over the course of his 21-year professional career, the 39-year-old spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton. In addition to the Rapids, Howard also played with the MetroStars in MLS.

Howard made 121 appearances with the national team, starting for the United States at the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and again in Brazil in 2014.

