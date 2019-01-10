Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Timbers and defender Liam Ridgewell part ways

January 10, 2019 1:17 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers and defender Liam Ridgewell have mutually parted ways.

Ridgewell played for the Timbers for five seasons and made 97 appearances, all starts. The two-time All-Star was on the Portland team that won the MLS Cup in 2015 and appeared in 13 overall postseason games.

Portland team owner Merritt Paulson called Ridgewell “one of the most important and influential signings in Timbers history.”

The 34-year-old from England had six goals over his career in Portland and was known for rolling on the field after scoring, a move fans called the “Ridgy Roll.”

Ridgewell thanked the Timbers and the fans in a statement but did not indicate what he plans to do next, saying only he’s excited about the next chapter in his career.

The Timbers went to the MLS Cup final last season but fell to Atlanta 2-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

