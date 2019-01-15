Timberwolves-76ers, Box

MINNESOTA (107)

Wiggins 4-14 4-6 12, Gibson 3-5 4-4 10, Towns 4-10 3-3 13, Teague 4-9 3-4 11, Okogie 1-6 3-4 6, Deng 3-6 5-7 11, Bates-Diop 0-1 0-0 0, Saric 5-9 0-0 11, Tolliver 2-2 2-2 8, Dieng 2-5 2-2 7, Bayless 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 6-13 2-2 15, Jones 1-7 1-1 3. Totals 35-90 29-35 107.

PHILADELPHIA (149)

Butler 8-10 0-0 19, Chandler 5-7 0-0 14, Embiid 10-17 7-8 31, Simmons 7-10 6-7 20, Redick 5-11 2-2 15, Brewer 1-2 0-0 3, Muscala 2-4 0-0 4, Bolden 5-6 0-0 14, Johnson 3-3 2-2 8, McConnell 4-7 0-0 8, Shamet 5-13 0-0 12, Korkmaz 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 55-92 18-21 149.

Minnesota 27 31 32 17—107 Philadelphia 40 43 32 34—149

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-23 (Tolliver 2-2, Towns 2-4, Dieng 1-2, Okogie 1-3, Saric 1-4, Rose 1-5, Deng 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Jones 0-1), Philadelphia 21-43 (Bolden 4-5, Embiid 4-6, Chandler 4-6, Butler 3-4, Redick 3-9, Shamet 2-8, Brewer 1-1, McConnell 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Fouled Out_Bolden. Rebounds_Minnesota 34 (Dieng 9), Philadelphia 54 (Embiid 13). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Rose 4), Philadelphia 40 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Philadelphia 29.

