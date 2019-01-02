Timberwolves-Celtics, Box

MINNESOTA (102)

Wiggins 10-18 9-12 31, Gibson 4-7 0-0 8, Towns 12-21 3-3 28, Jones 7-14 0-0 14, Okogie 0-4 3-4 3, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 3-8 0-0 9, Saric 3-7 0-0 7, Dieng 1-1 0-0 2, Bayless 0-1 0-2 0, Terrell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 15-21 102.

BOSTON (115)

Tatum 3-11 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 4-5 12, Horford 7-9 0-0 15, Rozier 6-10 2-2 16, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Ojeleye 2-4 0-0 5, Hayward 14-18 3-3 35, Yabusele 2-2 0-0 4, Theis 3-4 1-1 8, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0, Dozier 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 45-76 13-15 115.

Minnesota 21 21 39 21—102 Boston 25 35 27 28—115

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-23 (Tolliver 3-8, Wiggins 2-5, Towns 1-2, Saric 1-2, Terrell 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Jones 0-2, Gibson 0-2), Boston 12-30 (Hayward 4-7, Rozier 2-5, Morris 2-7, Theis 1-1, Ojeleye 1-2, Horford 1-2, Brown 1-2, Smart 0-1, Tatum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 33 (Towns 12), Boston 33 (Horford, Brown 5). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Jones 9), Boston 34 (Smart 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Boston 21. A_18,624 (18,624).

