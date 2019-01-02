Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timberwolves-Celtics, Box

January 2, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MINNESOTA (102)

Wiggins 10-18 9-12 31, Gibson 4-7 0-0 8, Towns 12-21 3-3 28, Jones 7-14 0-0 14, Okogie 0-4 3-4 3, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 3-8 0-0 9, Saric 3-7 0-0 7, Dieng 1-1 0-0 2, Bayless 0-1 0-2 0, Terrell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 15-21 102.

BOSTON (115)

Tatum 3-11 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 4-5 12, Horford 7-9 0-0 15, Rozier 6-10 2-2 16, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Ojeleye 2-4 0-0 5, Hayward 14-18 3-3 35, Yabusele 2-2 0-0 4, Theis 3-4 1-1 8, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0, Dozier 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 45-76 13-15 115.

Minnesota 21 21 39 21—102
Boston 25 35 27 28—115

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-23 (Tolliver 3-8, Wiggins 2-5, Towns 1-2, Saric 1-2, Terrell 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Jones 0-2, Gibson 0-2), Boston 12-30 (Hayward 4-7, Rozier 2-5, Morris 2-7, Theis 1-1, Ojeleye 1-2, Horford 1-2, Brown 1-2, Smart 0-1, Tatum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 33 (Towns 12), Boston 33 (Horford, Brown 5). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Jones 9), Boston 34 (Smart 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Boston 21. A_18,624 (18,624).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address