Timberwolves-Jazz, Box

MINNESOTA (102)

Wiggins 8-26 4-7 21, Gibson 3-5 2-2 8, Towns 12-19 7-7 33, Bayless 4-14 0-0 11, Okogie 3-8 1-1 7, Deng 1-2 4-4 6, Tolliver 2-4 0-0 6, Saric 0-4 0-0 0, Dieng 4-5 0-0 8, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Terrell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-90 18-21 102.

UTAH (106)

Ingles 3-11 4-4 12, Favors 5-9 2-2 13, Gobert 8-12 2-4 18, Rubio 2-10 2-3 6, Mitchell 7-24 8-10 24, Crowder 3-10 0-0 9, O’Neale 2-4 1-2 5, Niang 1-1 0-0 3, Korver 6-13 0-0 16. Totals 37-94 19-25 106.

Minnesota 24 21 24 33—102 Utah 31 21 38 16—106

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-26 (Bayless 3-7, Tolliver 2-4, Towns 2-5, Wiggins 1-4, Okogie 0-1, Deng 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Saric 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Terrell 0-1), Utah 13-40 (Korver 4-9, Crowder 3-9, Mitchell 2-6, Ingles 2-9, Niang 1-1, Favors 1-2, O’Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 50 (Wiggins 11), Utah 47 (Gobert 16). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Bayless 5), Utah 25 (Mitchell 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 22, Utah 19. Technicals_Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), Gibson 2, Towns, Ingles. Ejected_Gibson. A_18,306 (18,306).

