The Associated Press
 
Titans hire Boston College’s Piraino as head strength coach

January 9, 2019 2:10 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Frank Piraino away from Boston College as their new strength and conditioning coach.

The Titans announced the move Wednesday.

Piraino has spent the past six years in the same job at Boston College where Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s son, Tyler, just finished his freshman season. Piraino also has been the head strength and conditioning coach at Temple and Marshall. He was on the strength and conditioning staff at Florida between 2005 and 2009 when the Gators won national titles in 2006 and 2008. He started his career at Michigan State in 2003 and also has been at Notre Dame.

He replaces Tom Kanavy, who spent last season as head strength and conditioning coach after being promoted last April.

