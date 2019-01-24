Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toews scores career-high 23, UNCW holds off W&M 93-88

January 24, 2019 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Kai Toews scored a career-high 23 points to lead four into double-digit scoring and North Carolina-Wilmington bounced back from consecutive losses to defeat William & Mary 93-88 on Thursday night.

UNC Wilmington (8-13, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) led by as many as 16 after halftime and was up 90-79 with 36 seconds remaining when William & Mary (7-13, 3-5) slashed into that with three consecutive 3-pointers from Matt Milon.

Milon, who scored 18 points with six treys, drained his final 3 with six seconds remaining and Ty Gadsden iced the win with two free throws with two seconds on the clock.

Devontae Cacock scored 22 points with 16 rebounds for the Seahawks, Gadsden scored 16, making 11 of 13 at the line, and Jeantal Cylla scored 12. UNC Wilmington was knocked from the upper rungs of the CAA standings with back-to-back losses to conference leaders Hofstra and Northeastern

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chase Audige and Nathan Knight scored 24 each for the Tribe, who have lost their last four.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.