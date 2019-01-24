Toews scores career-high 23, UNCW holds off W&M 93-88

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Kai Toews scored a career-high 23 points to lead four into double-digit scoring and North Carolina-Wilmington bounced back from consecutive losses to defeat William & Mary 93-88 on Thursday night.

UNC Wilmington (8-13, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) led by as many as 16 after halftime and was up 90-79 with 36 seconds remaining when William & Mary (7-13, 3-5) slashed into that with three consecutive 3-pointers from Matt Milon.

Milon, who scored 18 points with six treys, drained his final 3 with six seconds remaining and Ty Gadsden iced the win with two free throws with two seconds on the clock.

Devontae Cacock scored 22 points with 16 rebounds for the Seahawks, Gadsden scored 16, making 11 of 13 at the line, and Jeantal Cylla scored 12. UNC Wilmington was knocked from the upper rungs of the CAA standings with back-to-back losses to conference leaders Hofstra and Northeastern

Chase Audige and Nathan Knight scored 24 each for the Tribe, who have lost their last four.

