Toledo beats W. Michigan 85-77 behind Navigato, Sanford

January 12, 2019 4:37 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Nate Navigato and Jaelan Sanford scored 21 points apiece, Marreon Jackson added 15 with nine assists, and Toledo beat Western Michigan 85-77 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

Luke Knapke scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rockets (13-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference), who made 14 of 27 3-pointers, led by Navigato’s five.

Western Michigan led 68-67 after nine lead changes on Kawanise Wilkins’ free throw with 4:33 left before Navigato’s 3 put the Rockets up for good, 70-68, sparking a 12-2 run. The Broncos closed to six on Jared Printy’s layup with 15 seconds left, but got no closer.

Willie Jackson’s layup put Toledo up 37-36 at halftime after six lead changes.

Michael Flowers scored 21 points with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Broncos (6-10, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Seth Dugan had 16 points with 12 rebounds, Printy added 14 points and Josh Davis 13.

