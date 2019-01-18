Listen Live Sports

Toledo dominates Ohio 75-52

January 18, 2019
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Luke Knapke scored all 16 of his points in the first half and Toledo cruised after the break for a 75-52 win over Ohio on Friday night.

The Rockets (15-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) scored the opening basket eight seconds in and led the entire way. Toledo jumped to a 30-7 advantage shortly after the midpoint of the first half and led by double digits for over 34 minutes to win its third straight.

Marreon Jackson and Jaelan Sanford added 14 points each for the Rockets. Nate Navigato scored 10.

Gavin Block led the Bobcats (9-8, 1-4) with 12 points.

Toledo made 17 of 32 shots from the field in the first half and finished 29 of 60 (48 percent). Ohio missed 10 of its first 11 shots and eight of its final nine shots. The Bobcats were 19 of 59 (32 percent) from the field.

