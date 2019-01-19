Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tom Lehman rallies to win PGA Tour Champions opener

January 19, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Tom Lehman rallied to win the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday, taking advantage of David Toms’ closing three-putt bogey.

The 59-year-old Lehman closed with his second straight 7-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over Toms.

Four strokes ahead of Lehman entering the round, Toms finished with a 70. His long first putt on the par-4 18th went 7 feet past, and he missed the comebacker to hand Lehman his 12th victory on the 50-and-over tour.

Lehman finished at 17-under 199 at windy Hualalai. He birdied Nos. 13, 14 and 16 and closed with two pars. Tom made seven straight pars before the finishing bogey.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bernhard Langer and 2018 winner Jerry Kelly each shot 67 to tie for third at 14 under. Fred Couples (66) and Kevin Sutherland (63) followed at 12 under.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference