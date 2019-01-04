Friday

1. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday.

2. Michigan (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Indiana, Sunday.

3. Tennessee (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

4. Virginia (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Florida State, Saturday.

5. Kansas (12-1) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Saturday.

6. Nevada (14-0) did not play. Next: at New Mexico, Saturday.

7. Gonzaga (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

8. Michigan State (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Ohio State, Saturday.

9. Florida State (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Virginia, Saturday.

10. Virginia Tech (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

11. Texas Tech (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

12. Auburn (11-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (10-2) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.

14. Ohio State (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Michigan State, Saturday.

15. North Carolina (10-3) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

16. Marquette (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

17. Mississippi State (12-1) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

18. North Carolina State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 North Carolina, Tuesday.

19. Houston (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. American, Sunday.

20. Buffalo (13-1) beat Eastern Michigan 74-58. Next: vs. Toledo, Tuesday.

21. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Michigan, Sunday.

22. Wisconsin (10-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

23. Oklahoma (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

24. Nebraska (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Iowa, Sunday.

25. Iowa (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Nebraska, Sunday.

