1. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday.
2. Michigan (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Indiana, Sunday.
3. Tennessee (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.
4. Virginia (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Florida State, Saturday.
5. Kansas (12-1) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Saturday.
6. Nevada (14-0) did not play. Next: at New Mexico, Saturday.
7. Gonzaga (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.
8. Michigan State (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Ohio State, Saturday.
9. Florida State (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Virginia, Saturday.
10. Virginia Tech (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.
11. Texas Tech (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.
12. Auburn (11-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.
13. Kentucky (10-2) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.
14. Ohio State (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Michigan State, Saturday.
15. North Carolina (10-3) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.
16. Marquette (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.
17. Mississippi State (12-1) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.
18. North Carolina State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 North Carolina, Tuesday.
19. Houston (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. American, Sunday.
20. Buffalo (13-1) beat Eastern Michigan 74-58. Next: vs. Toledo, Tuesday.
21. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Michigan, Sunday.
22. Wisconsin (10-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.
23. Oklahoma (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.
24. Nebraska (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Iowa, Sunday.
25. Iowa (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Nebraska, Sunday.
