Saturday

1. Duke (12-1) beat Clemson 87-68. Next: at Wake Forest, Tuesday.

2. Michigan (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Indiana, Sunday.

3. Tennessee (12-1) beat Georgia 96-50. Next: at Missouri, Tuesday.

4. Virginia (13-0) beat No. 9 Florida State 65-52. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

5. Kansas (12-2) lost to Iowa State 77-60. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (14-1) lost to New Mexico 85-58. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.

7. Gonzaga (13-2) vs. Santa Clara. Next: vs. Pacific, Thursday.

8. Michigan State (13-2) beat No. 14 Ohio State 86-77. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

9. Florida State (12-2) lost to No. 4 Virginia 65-52. Next: vs. Miami, Wednesday.

10. Virginia Tech (13-1) beat Boston College 77-66. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

11. Texas Tech (13-1) beat Kansas State 63-57. Next: vs. No. 23 Oklahoma, Tuesday.

12. Auburn (11-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (10-3) lost to Alabama 77-75. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Tuesday.

14. Ohio State (12-2) lost to No. 8 Michigan State 86-77. Next: at Rutgers, Wednesday.

15. North Carolina (11-3) beat Pittsburgh 85-60. Next: at No. 18 N.C. State, Tuesday.

16. Marquette (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

17. Mississippi State (12-1) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

18. North Carolina State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 North Carolina, Tuesday.

19. Houston (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. American, Sunday.

20. Buffalo (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Toledo, Tuesday.

21. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Michigan, Sunday.

22. Wisconsin (10-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

23. Oklahoma (12-2) beat Oklahoma State 74-64. Next: at No. 11 Texas Tech, Tuesday.

24. Nebraska (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Iowa, Sunday.

25. Iowa (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Nebraska, Sunday.

