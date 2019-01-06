Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

January 6, 2019
 
1 min read
Sunday

1. Duke (12-1) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Tuesday.

2. Michigan (15-0) beat No. 21 Indiana 74-63. Next: at Illinois, Thursday.

3. Tennessee (12-1) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Tuesday.

4. Virginia (13-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

5. Kansas (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.

7. Gonzaga (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Thursday.

8. Michigan State (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

9. Florida State (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Miami, Wednesday.

10. Virginia Tech (13-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

11. Texas Tech (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Oklahoma, Tuesday.

12. Auburn (11-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Tuesday.

14. Ohio State (12-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Wednesday.

15. North Carolina (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 N.C. State, Tuesday.

16. Marquette (12-3) beat Xavier 70-52. Next: at Creighton, Wednesday.

17. Mississippi State (12-1) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

18. North Carolina State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 North Carolina, Tuesday.

19. Houston (14-0) vs. American. Next: at Temple, Wednesday.

20. Buffalo (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Toledo, Tuesday.

21. Indiana (12-3) lost to No. 2 Michigan 74-63. Next: at Maryland, Friday.

22. Wisconsin (10-4) at Penn State. Next: vs. Purdue, Friday.

23. Oklahoma (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Texas Tech, Tuesday.

24. Nebraska (11-3) at No. 25 Iowa. Next: vs. Penn State, Thursday.

25. Iowa (11-3) vs. No. 24 Nebraska. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.

