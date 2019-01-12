Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

January 12, 2019 4:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Duke (14-1) beat No. 13 Florida State 80-78. Next: vs. Syracuse, Monday.

2. Michigan (16-0) did not play. beat Illinois 79-69; Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

3. Tennessee (13-1) at Florida. Next: vs. Arkansas, Tuesday.

4. Virginia (15-0) beat Clemson 63-43. Next: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Tuesday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Gonzaga (15-2) at San Francisco. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (14-2) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

7. Kansas (13-2) at Baylor. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

8. Texas Tech (15-1) beat Texas 68-62. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Wednesday.

9. Virginia Tech (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Virginia, Tuesday.

10. Nevada (15-1) at Fresno State. Next: at Boise State, Tuesday.

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

11. Auburn (11-3) vs. Georgia. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

12. North Carolina (12-4) lost to Louisville 83-62. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Tuesday.

13. Florida State (13-3) lost to No. 1 Duke 80-78. Next: at Pittsburgh, Monday.

14. Mississippi State (12-3) lost to Mississippi 81-77. Next: vs. Florida, Tuesday.

15. N.C. State (14-2) beat Pittsburgh 86-80. Next: at Wake Forest, Tuesday.

16. Ohio State (12-4) lost to Iowa 72-62. Next: vs. Maryland, Friday.

17. Houston (15-1) vs. Wichita State. Next: at SMU, Wednesday.

18. Kentucky (11-3) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.

19. Buffalo (15-1) beat Miami (Ohio) 88-64. Next: at Western Michigan, Tuesday.

20. Iowa State (12-4) lost to Kansas State 58-57. Next: at No. 8 Texas Tech, Wednesday.

21. Marquette (14-3) beat Seton Hall 70-66. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.

22. Indiana (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Monday.

23. Oklahoma (13-3) beat No. 25 TCU 76-74. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

24. St. John’s (14-2) vs. DePaul. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.

25. TCU (12-3) lost to No. 23 Oklahoma 76-74. Next: vs. West Virginia, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris