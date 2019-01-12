Listen Live Sports

January 12, 2019 10:10 pm
 
1. Duke (14-1) beat No. 13 Florida State 80-78. Next: vs. Syracuse, Monday.

2. Michigan (16-0) did not play. beat Illinois 79-69; Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

3. Tennessee (14-1) beat Florida 78-67. Next: vs. Arkansas, Tuesday.

4. Virginia (15-0) beat Clemson 63-43. Next: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Tuesday.

5. Gonzaga (15-2) at San Francisco. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (14-2) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

7. Kansas (14-2) beat Baylor 73-68. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

8. Texas Tech (15-1) beat Texas 68-62. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Wednesday.

9. Virginia Tech (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Virginia, Tuesday.

10. Nevada (16-1) beat Fresno State 74-64. Next: at Boise State, Tuesday.

11. Auburn (12-3) beat Georgia 93-78. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

12. North Carolina (12-4) lost to Louisville 83-62. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Tuesday.

13. Florida State (13-3) lost to No. 1 Duke 80-78. Next: at Pittsburgh, Monday.

14. Mississippi State (12-3) lost to Mississippi 81-77. Next: vs. Florida, Tuesday.

15. N.C. State (14-2) beat Pittsburgh 86-80. Next: at Wake Forest, Tuesday.

16. Ohio State (12-4) lost to Iowa 72-62. Next: vs. Maryland, Friday.

17. Houston (15-1) vs. Wichita State. Next: at SMU, Wednesday.

18. Kentucky (11-3) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.

19. Buffalo (15-1) beat Miami (Ohio) 88-64. Next: at Western Michigan, Tuesday.

20. Iowa State (12-4) lost to Kansas State 58-57. Next: at No. 8 Texas Tech, Wednesday.

21. Marquette (14-3) beat Seton Hall 70-66. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.

22. Indiana (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Monday.

23. Oklahoma (13-3) beat No. 25 TCU 76-74. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

24. St. John’s (14-3) lost to DePaul 79-71. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.

25. TCU (12-3) lost to No. 23 Oklahoma 76-74. Next: vs. West Virginia, Tuesday.

