January 13, 2019 9:21 pm
 
1. Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Monday.

2. Michigan (17-0) beat Northwestern 80-60. Next: at Wisconsin, Saturday.

3. Tennessee (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Tuesday.

4. Virginia (15-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Tuesday.

5. Gonzaga (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (15-2) beat Penn State 71-56. Next: at Nebraska, Thursday.

7. Kansas (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

8. Texas Tech (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Wednesday.

9. Virginia Tech (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Virginia, Tuesday.

10. Nevada (16-1) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Tuesday.

11. Auburn (12-3) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

12. North Carolina (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Tuesday.

13. Florida State (13-3) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Monday.

14. Mississippi State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Tuesday.

15. N.C. State (14-2) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Tuesday.

16. Ohio State (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland, Friday.

17. Houston (16-1) did not play. Next: at SMU, Wednesday.

18. Kentucky (12-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.

19. Buffalo (15-1) did not play. Next: at Western Michigan, Tuesday.

20. Iowa State (12-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Texas Tech, Wednesday.

21. Marquette (14-3) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.

22. Indiana (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Monday.

23. Oklahoma (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

24. St. John’s (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.

25. TCU (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Tuesday.

