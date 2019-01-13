1. Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Monday.
2. Michigan (17-0) beat Northwestern 80-60. Next: at Wisconsin, Saturday.
3. Tennessee (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Tuesday.
4. Virginia (15-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Tuesday.
5. Gonzaga (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.
6. Michigan State (15-2) beat Penn State 71-56. Next: at Nebraska, Thursday.
7. Kansas (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.
8. Texas Tech (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa State, Wednesday.
9. Virginia Tech (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Virginia, Tuesday.
10. Nevada (16-1) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Tuesday.
11. Auburn (12-3) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.
12. North Carolina (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Tuesday.
13. Florida State (13-3) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Monday.
14. Mississippi State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Tuesday.
15. N.C. State (14-2) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Tuesday.
16. Ohio State (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland, Friday.
17. Houston (16-1) did not play. Next: at SMU, Wednesday.
18. Kentucky (12-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.
19. Buffalo (15-1) did not play. Next: at Western Michigan, Tuesday.
20. Iowa State (12-4) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Texas Tech, Wednesday.
21. Marquette (14-3) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.
22. Indiana (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Monday.
23. Oklahoma (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.
24. St. John’s (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.
25. TCU (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Tuesday.
