Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

January 15, 2019 9:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Tuesday

1. Duke (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Virginia, Saturday.

2. Michigan (17-0) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Saturday.

3. Tennessee (14-1) vs. Arkansas. Next: vs. Alabama, Saturday.

4. Virginia (15-0) vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech. Next: at No. 1 Duke, Saturday.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Gonzaga (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (15-2) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Thursday.

7. Kansas (15-2) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

8. Texas Tech (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

9. Virginia Tech (14-1) at No. 4 Virginia. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday.

10. Nevada (16-1) at Boise State. Next: vs. Air Force, Saturday.

11. Florida State (13-4) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

12. Kentucky (13-3) beat Georgia 69-49. Next: at No. 14 Auburn, Saturday.

13. North Carolina (12-4) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at Miami, Saturday.

14. Auburn (12-3) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

15. Marquette (14-3) at Georgetown. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

16. Buffalo (16-1) beat Western Michigan 88-79. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Friday.

17. N.C. State (14-2) at Wake Forest. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

18. Mississippi (13-2) vs. LSU. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

19. Maryland (15-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Friday.

20. Oklahoma (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

21. Houston (16-1) did not play. Next: at SMU, Wednesday.

22. Villanova (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Friday.

23. Iowa (14-3) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Wednesday.

24. Mississippi State (13-3) beat Florida 71-68. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

25. Indiana (12-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris