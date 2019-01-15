Tuesday

1. Duke (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Virginia, Saturday.

2. Michigan (17-0) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Saturday.

3. Tennessee (15-1) beat Arkansas 106-87. Next: vs. Alabama, Saturday.

4. Virginia (15-0) vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech. Next: at No. 1 Duke, Saturday.

5. Gonzaga (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (15-2) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Thursday.

7. Kansas (15-2) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

8. Texas Tech (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

9. Virginia Tech (14-1) at No. 4 Virginia. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday.

10. Nevada (16-1) at Boise State. Next: vs. Air Force, Saturday.

11. Florida State (13-4) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

12. Kentucky (13-3) beat Georgia 69-49. Next: at No. 14 Auburn, Saturday.

13. North Carolina (12-4) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at Miami, Saturday.

14. Auburn (12-3) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

15. Marquette (14-3) at Georgetown. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

16. Buffalo (16-1) beat Western Michigan 88-79. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Friday.

17. N.C. State (14-2) at Wake Forest. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

18. Mississippi (13-2) vs. LSU. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

19. Maryland (15-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Friday.

20. Oklahoma (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.

21. Houston (16-1) did not play. Next: at SMU, Wednesday.

22. Villanova (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Friday.

23. Iowa (14-3) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Wednesday.

24. Mississippi State (13-3) beat Florida 71-68. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

25. Indiana (12-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Saturday.

