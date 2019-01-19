Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

January 19, 2019 1:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Duke (14-2) vs. No. 4 Virginia. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

2. Michigan (17-1) lost to Wisconsin 64-54. Next: vs. Minnesota, Tuesday.

3. Tennessee (15-1) vs. Alabama. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

4. Virginia (16-0) at No. 1 Duke. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Tuesday.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Gonzaga (17-2) at Portland. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Maryland, Monday.

7. Kansas (15-2) at West Virginia. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.

8. Texas Tech (15-2) at Baylor. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.

9. Virginia Tech (14-2) vs. Wake Forest. Next: at No. 13 North Carolina, Monday.

10. Nevada (17-1) vs. Air Force. Next: vs. Colorado State, Wednesday.

11. Florida State (13-4) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

12. Kentucky (13-3) at No. 14 Auburn. Next: vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, Tuesday.

13. North Carolina (14-4) beat Miami 85-76. Next: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Monday.

14. Auburn (13-3) vs. No. 12 Kentucky. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

15. Marquette (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

16. Buffalo (17-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Illinois, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (14-3) at Notre Dame. Next: at Louisville, Thursday.

18. Mississippi (13-3) vs. Arkansas. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

19. Maryland (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Michigan State, Monday.

20. Oklahoma (13-4) at Texas. Next: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday.

21. Houston (17-1) at South Florida. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.

22. Villanova (14-4) did not play. Next: at Butler, Tuesday.

23. Iowa (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

24. Mississippi State (13-3) at Vanderbilt. Next: at No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.

25. Indiana (12-5) at Purdue. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy