1. Duke (15-2) beat No. 4 Virginia 72-70. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

2. Michigan (17-1) lost to Wisconsin 64-54. Next: vs. Minnesota, Tuesday.

3. Tennessee (16-1) beat Alabama 71-68. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

4. Virginia (16-1) lost to No. 1 Duke 72-70. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Tuesday.

5. Gonzaga (17-2) at Portland. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Maryland, Monday.

7. Kansas (15-3) lost to West Virginia 65-64. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.

8. Texas Tech (15-3) lost to Baylor 73-62. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.

9. Virginia Tech (15-2) beat Wake Forest 87-71. Next: at No. 13 North Carolina, Monday.

10. Nevada (17-1) vs. Air Force. Next: vs. Colorado State, Wednesday.

11. Florida State (13-4) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

12. Kentucky (14-3) beat No. 14 Auburn 82-80. Next: vs. No. 24 Mississippi State, Tuesday.

13. North Carolina (14-4) beat Miami 85-76. Next: vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Monday.

14. Auburn (13-4) lost to No. 12 Kentucky 82-80. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

15. Marquette (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

16. Buffalo (17-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Illinois, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (15-3) beat Notre Dame 77-73. Next: at Louisville, Thursday.

18. Mississippi (14-3) beat Arkansas 84-67. Next: at Alabama, Tuesday.

19. Maryland (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Michigan State, Monday.

20. Oklahoma (13-5) lost to Texas 75-72. Next: at Oklahoma State, Wednesday.

21. Houston (17-1) at South Florida. Next: vs. East Carolina, Wednesday.

22. Villanova (14-4) did not play. Next: at Butler, Tuesday.

23. Iowa (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

24. Mississippi State (13-3) at Vanderbilt. Next: at No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.

25. Indiana (12-6) lost to Purdue 70-55. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

